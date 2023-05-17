How to watch TFT 8.5 Monsters’ Attack Western Last Chance Qualifier

Riot Games will give eight Teamfight Tactics players from the EMEA, LATAM, Brazil, and North American regions one final shot at a chance to compete at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship through the Western Last Chance Qualifier.

Players from around the globe are fighting for a chance to represent their region and country at the TFT Set Eight/8.5 Monsters’ Attack World Championship. Those who just missed the cut at Regional Finals will get a second chance at the Western and Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournaments. Eight players will compete at the Western Last Chance Qualifier tournament for one TFT Worlds seed, representing the NA, LATAM, BR, and EMEA regions.

Where can I watch the TFT Set 8.5 Monsters’ Attack WLCQ?

Hosting the Western Last Chance Qualifier for the Monsters’ Attack season is Rising Legends. The tournament will only last one day, taking place on May 20. Fans can watch the action unfold through the TFT Twitch channel or on Lolesports.com.

Broadcast for TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier

Image via Riot Games and Rising Legends

The broadcast for the WLCQ starts at 12pm CT, featuring a diverse group of casters.

Witacasts

Boopasaurusrex

Piehatph

Lurymon

Morgancasts

Casanovacasts

The format at the Monsters’ Attack WLCQ

All players will compete through one lobby and six games. The highest-scoring player after six games will earn a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack World Championship, taking place from May 26 to 28.

Players competing at TFT Western Last Chance Qualifier

Two players from each of the NA, BR, EMEA, and LATAM regions will compete at the Monsters’ Attack WLCQ. Both the NA and EMEA regions provided invites to players who just missed the TFT Worlds cut. It is unknown at the time of writing the players from BR and LATAM.

NA players from Regional Finals: KindleGem and Robivankenob

EMEA players from Regional Finals: Kurfuzzled and Qetzer

