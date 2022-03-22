How to watch TFT 6.5 EMEA Regional Finals

A diverse number of the best European Teamfight Tactics players will represent their home countries and compete for a chance to represent the EMEA shard at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

For the first time since the launch of TFT esports, European players were provided a consistent roadmap and multiple tournaments to earn a chance to compete at the Set 6.5 Regional Finals that will take place from March 25 to 27. A total of 32 players will compete for five spots at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, earning their invites to Regionals via Goden Spatula Cup wins, consistent high-performing gameplay at the Golden Spatula Cup tournaments, ladder snapshots, and a victory at the EMEA Superbrawl tournament.

Coverage for the TFT Set 6.5 EMEA Regional Finals will start at 10am CT for each day of competition via Twitch. Players will also have individual streams running that fans can tune into, and co-streamers will offer fans coverage via a variety of languages.

Naruto21Cz: Czech

Xnapycz: Czech

Shaunz: French

ImSoFresh: French

Sologesang: German

BROZILLA_tv: Hungarian

QLASH_Events: Italian

BlackFIreIce: Polish

Kezman22: Polish

Clorka: Russian

Manutegaming: Spanish

NyuGamingTV: Turkish

Players will compete via the Neon Nights 12.5 B-patch, which will include several bug fixes that were applied to the live TFT servers on March 23. Each day of competition at the Set 6.5 EMEA Regional Finals will showcase six games played, with 16 getting cut after the first day and only eight advancing to the third day of competition.

The top five from day three will advance onto the Gizmos & Gadgets: Neon Nights World Championship, representing the EMEA region. Players who finish in sixth and seventh place will get a second chance to compete at Worlds via the Last Chance qualifier that is slated to take place after Regionals. A full rundown of the TFT Set 6.5 Regional Finals format, prize-pool breakdown, and players competing can be found here.