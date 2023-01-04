How to play Yuumi in TFT Set 8

Following its mana buff in the Patch 12.23b, Yuumi has become one of the strongest units in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! and a one-vs-nine machine of your comp.

Since it is a tier-two unit, the chances of getting her to three-star are much higher than playing any other traditional late-game carry. With the right items and a strong front line, she will annihilate most teams by herself.That being said, there are some important unit and item requirements to effectively play Yuumi as the main carry. If you’re looking to climb in ranked matches, here’s how to play Yuumi in TFT Set Eight.

Trait synergies for Yuumi in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-two champion has three traits: Mascot, Heart, and Star Guardian. Mascot is the most important one: when activated, the units on your board will heal a percentage of their maximum health every two seconds, with Mascots gaining double the bonus. In addition to that, when a Mascot unit dies, it will increase the team’s healing by 1 percent for each Mascot that is no longer on the board. The trait is vital to make the Yuumi comp work since it ensures that your units will stay alive long enough to allow the magical cat to dish out her damage.

The Heart trait, on the other hand, empowers the team. When these units cast their ability, all your units will gain stacking ability power for the rest of the combat. The best thing about this synergy is that it’s strong enough with two units alone so it’s not necessary to focus on Heart units.

Lastly, the Star Guardian allows these units to gain more mana in combat. Since Yuumi will have to build a mana item, this trait is not as important as the aforementioned ones, as this is not a necessary synergy to trigger.

Best items for Yuumi in TFT Set Eight

Yuumi relies on her ability to constantly one-shot the enemies and wipe out the backline. Unless you have her Hero Augment, the Jeweled Gauntlet is therefore the most important item for her, ensuring that her ability will have an increased chance of critting and dealing higher damage.

The second item that you’re looking to build on Yuumi is Blue Buff. It’s equally important as Jeweled Gauntlet since the added mana regeneration from the item passive allows Yuumi to quickly gain mana to spam her ability. In addition, she will be able to instantly fire her zoomie as soon as the round starts.

There are a couple of viable choices for the final item. Currently, Giant Slayer is the most common one since it deals the highest damage, serving as a great scaling item when the enemies transition to beefy frontliners to counter your team composition.

Alternatively, you can also get a Rabadon’s Deathcap to increase Yuumi’s ability power and to amplify her spell damage. If enemies have more squishy targets, this is the item you should be building. Statikk Shiv or Hand of Justice are viable alternatives, but you should use them if you can’t find the right item components for the superior items.

Comps for Yuumi in TFT Set Eight

The main goal of playing the Yuumi comp is to reroll at the right items to make her and the rest of your team three-star units. Since all units are low-cost, it will be crucial to execute a strong early game. The units you’re looking to pick up are Gangplank, Galio, Nasus, Malphite, Lee Sin, and Yuumi. With these six units on the board, you will trigger the Heart and Mascot traits alongside the Supers trait, which is indispensable for your carry.

When you field all three Supers units (Gangplank, Lee Sin, and Malphite), your team will gain a 20 percent bonus damage increase. This percentage will be amplified by another five points for every three-star unit on the field. Turning your tier one and tier two units into three-star will be much easier to do since there is a higher availability of said champions.

Your goal in the early game is to save up the gold and aim for a winning streak or loss streak to boost your economy. The latter offers earlier priority at the carousels, making it easier tochoose the right components for Yuumi. While doing this, pick up all the possible units that we mentioned above without rerolling and possibly a corresponding Hero Augment. Of course, finding Yuumi’s Hero Augment would be the best, but Malphite’s or Galio’s are also viable choices. If you find the cat, field her and give her the items we mentioned earlier.

Remember to avoid spending gold to buy experience since it will diminish the chances of finding multiple tier-one units with one roll. If you can get more than 50 gold, you can reroll a few times at level five and look to rush some three-star units.

The most important reroll comes at level six, since it has the highest chances of rolling Yuumi. Make sure to balance your rerolls with your economy and look to make a three-star unit as soon as possible. Once that is done, aim for defensive items for your front line: the longer it survives, the more time Yuumi will have to blow up the enemies with her Prowling Projectile. If everything is done correctly, you should be crushing most enemy compositions, despite being one or two levels down. If you have gold left, you can potentially try to boost your comp by adding Heart units or upgrading non-three-star Mascot units (usually Nasus) with Alistar or Nunu.

Yuumi is currently one of the most popular and easiest comps to play in TFT Set 8. The main downside of playing her is that you might find yourself being contested by multiple opponents within the same game.

Whenever you find yourself in that situation, you have two choices: either you rush to level six and hope to get a three-star Yuumi before everyone else does, or you can pivot towards other team compositions with Yuumi as a secondary carry. The best one to transition to is currently the Star Guardian comp, with Taliyah or Kai’Sa as the main carry.