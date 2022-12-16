How to play Jax in TFT Set 8

After being part of Set Seven, Jax has remained in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! with a better and stronger version of himself.

He’s no longer a tier-two champion but instead, he has become a tier-three character that can act as a carry for your team composition.

His ability has changed from the previous set. The new one, called Adaptive Strike, is much more powerful and it resembles the type of champion Jax is: a bruiser that relies on auto attacks to destroy the opponents.

His spell has become a passive and no longer needs mana: Jax leaps to a target and deals bonus magic damage every third attack. This bonus damage increases up to eight times every third attack he lands. While he seems overpowered, making him the one-vs-nine machine is not as easy as it seems. Here’s how to play Jax in TFT Set Eight.

Trait synergies for Jax in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-three champion has two traits: Brawler and MECHA: Prime. If you have played past sets of the game, you probably know what the Brawler trait does: it grants additional maximum health to the champions. That said, the bonus health numbers have been tweaked. Brawlers now gain a percentage maximum health, instead of a flat amount.

The MECHA: Prime trait, instead, is a new trait that has been introduced in this set. When you field at least three unique champions with this trait, you will be able to choose, during the planning phase, a champion that will become PRIME. At combat start, the PRIME will combine with its two nearest Mecha, absorbing 100 percent of their Base health and gaining additional stats. With three champions, the PRIME will gain 60 ability power and 60 percent attack damage. With five unique champions on the field, all Mechas will gain 45 ability power and 45 percent attack damage and the PRIME will gain double the amount of both stats.

In other words, the PRIME champion gains a huge amount of health and becomes more powerful. Since Jax is both a Brawler and a MECHA: Prime, he will gain both effects and become an unkillable carry that never dies and deals absurd damage that increases over time.

That said, Jax is also highly dependent on the items, so to make the Jax comp work, you will have to build the right items for him.

Best items for Jax in TFT Set Eight

Earlier we mentioned how Jax is reliant on auto attacks for him to be a strong unit. Therefore, his most important items are the ones that either grant him additional attack speed or increase his base attack damage.

There are two core items that are a must on Jax: Guinsoo’s Rageblade and Bloodthirster. The first grants additional attack speed after each auto attack landed and it stacks infinitely, meaning that Jax will get stronger and stronger the longer the fight is.

Bloodthirster, on the other hand, gives him attack damage and 25 percent Omnivamp. In the mid and late stages of the game, Jax will need a form of sustain to survive incoming damage.

Once you get these two items, you can close off the build with any of these items: Titan’s Resolve, Hand of Justice, Quicksilver, Rapid Firecannon, and Giantslayer. In most scenarios, Titan’s Resolve works best since it grants Jax better resistances.

For a more offensive build, you can consider Rapid Firecannon so you don’t have to put Jax in the frontline. This way, he won’t tank the damage in the first few seconds of the fight but still allow him to attack and stack his Guinsoo, ramping up his attack speed. In addition to that, Rapid Firecannon also guarantees that his attacks won’t miss.

Comps for Jax in TFT Set Eight

When playing a MECHA: Prime Comp with Jax as your main carry, it’s important to accumulate the right items and choose the right champions to activate the right traits.

Regarding champions, the units you should be prioritizing are Brawlers and MECHA: Prime champions. In the first stages of the game, pick up all the possible champions that have these two traits.

Brawlers are strong in the early phases and will allow you to get a winning streak to build a substantial gold economy in most scenarios. Among them, Renekton and Vi are the best ones in terms of damage output. To make an example, a good comp would be made by Blitzcrank, Lee Sin, Vi, and Renekton.

Image via Riot Games

In the meantime, you have to make sure you get the MECHA champions, namely Wukong and Draven, and have them ready by the time you find a Jax. Draven is also a great item holder for Jax if you’re looking to put him on the field.

With the introduction of the Hero Augments, it’s important to not let it be wasted with a champion that doesn’t fit your team. The ones that synergize the most with this composition are Vi with Boxing Lessons, which maximizes the Brawler trait, or either one of Jax’s Hero Augments (Relentless Assault or Evasion).

Once you get to the mid game and find a Jax unit, field him with the items and make him the PRIME, and fill the rest of the squad with Brawlers. At that point, you are likely going to have the strongest team composition until other teams catch up in the later stages of the game.

If you have enough gold, push level eight as soon as possible to increase the chances of finding Jax and make him a three-stars champion. It will also give you a higher probability of finding Sett and Leona to unlock the gold trait for MECHA: Prime.

Remember that this composition has the flaw of having a weaker late game compared to most comps. If you’re not able to make Jax three stars, an alternative idea would be getting a tier-five unit Urgot and having him as a secondary carry.

In conclusion, the MECHA: Prime Jax comp is quite straightforward and easy to learn. That said, it requires understanding the right spikes and making sure that you take advantage of the mid-game to end in the top four.