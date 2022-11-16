How the Mascot trait works in TFT Set 8

Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! is bringing a new trait called Mascots that form a cheering squad for your team when they leave the board.

The Mascot trait is basically a teamwide healing buff. When the trait is activated, all units on the board heal for a percentage of their maximum health every three seconds. The amount of healing increases at breakpoints of two, four, six, and eight. All Mascots heal for double that amount and whenever one of them would die, they instead run to the side of the board and start cheering for the rest of the team, increasing the trait’s healing effect by one percent.

It’s a solid early game trait, when combat tends to be slower, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Since healing is applied on a percentage basis, health items like Warmog and traits like Brawler have a natural synergy. With other good tank items, it is possible to make a vertical comp of Mascots.

Mascot champions in TFT Set Eight are Galio, Nasus, Malphite, Yuumi, Alistar, and Nunu.

It is possible to craft a Mascot Emblem with Spatulas to achieve the effect of eight units on the board. Activating the Mascot trait during the early game is relatively easy with Galio and Nasus. They are both one-cost champions. Getting to four Mascots units during the mid-game is not hard as well, since Malphite and Yuumi are both two-cost Set Eight champions. This is more than enough to build a good pack of healing for the rest of the composition.

TFT Set Eight will be released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, with the upcoming Patch 12.23, when all players will have a chance to experience the new traits and mechanics that Monsters Attack! has to offer, like the exciting Boss Battles rounds.