How TFT Set 11 Lillia comps work in 14.8b

The Teamfight Tactics 14.8 B-patch shook up the meta, elevating Dragonlord Lillia and Invoker Lillia builds to a consistent A-tier Inkborn Fables comp.

Recommended Videos

Since the launch of TFT Set 11, Lillia has been on the fringe of the meta as the go-to AP four-cost in Inkborn Fables. Patch 14.8 propelled Lillia into top-tier status with a buff to her spell, an increase in starting base health, and a buff to her small orb damage. Following the 14.8 B-patch, both Dragonlord Lillia and Invoker Lillia became solid top-four TFT Set 11 comps.

What are the best TFT Set 11 comps with Lillia?

Be sure to have gold at Level Eight to roll for units like Lillia, Morgan, and Nautilus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lillia is a four-cost AP carrier in TFT Set 11 that can flexibly work with different traits. The two most popular builds where Lillia is the primary carry are Dragonlord and Invoker. Items are important to the success of any top-tier comp, and you find the BiS items for Lillia and other units through my Inkborn Fables champion carriers and items list. This guide focuses on champions, traits, and Augments.

How to play Dragonlord Lillia in TFT Set 11

Be sure to hit a Rakan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragonlord Lillia starts as a Mythic and Heavenly trait-focused build with Kog’Maw as the backline carrier and item holder for Lillia. The Dragonlord Lillia TFT Set 11 comp performs best when you can get to Level Nine for the end game with some gold to spare. Hitting Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, and Malphite two stars during the early stages prevents HP loss as you transition into the mid and late-game stages.

Your end-game Dragonlord Lillia board should have Nautilus, Lillia, and either Rakan or Morgana as the builds carriers. Set 11 Augments like Magic Wand are a top pick, along with Jewled Lotus, Mana Shield, and Harmicist. Any Dragonlord or Invoker Crests and Crowns are solid picks, too.

How to play Invoker Lillia in TFT Set 11

Sett and Udyr are upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The early game for TFT Set 11 Invoker Lillia is nearly the same as a Dragonlord Lillia build. But instead of transitioning to Dragonlord, you stay in Mythic and go vertical with four Invoker champions. You can also run four Invoker units with legendaries like Hwei, Sett, and Udyr splashed in for additional late-game power. The latter is the more consistent comp to play, but when the stars align, don’t be afraid to chase the vertical Mythic angle.

Annie, Nautilus, and Ornn are the best frontline Tanks to protect your backline carriers, and Azir is a solid secondary carry to Lillia on the backline. Mythic Crests and Crowns are great Augments, as are the other staples like Mana Shield, Magic Wand, and New Recruit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more