How TFT Set 10 Hyperpop trait works

Support traits in Teamfight Tactics are important toward completing a solid end-game team that can place in the top four of a lobby—and Hyperpop from Set 10 is one of the best support traits in Remix Rumble.

There are only two TFT Set 10 champions who have the Hyperpop trait: Lulu and Ziggs. The trait is meant to support your primary carrier or Headliner unit while also activating another trait on your team, which is important when running the Jazz trait. Breakpoints for the Hyperpop trait in Remix Rumble are 1/2/3/4. Having a Headliner with Hyperpop can increase the breakpoint to two, which nearly doubles the mana and attack speed granted to the nearest two allies.

Hyperpop TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Give these champions a try. Image via Riot Games

Every TFT Set 10 unit has a Headliner bonus while adding plus-one of their traits.

Lulu (Hyperpop, Spellweaver) : Headliner grants bonus ability power.

: Headliner grants bonus ability power. Ziggs (Hyperpop, Dazzler): Headliner grants ability power and reduces Ziggs’ maximum mana.

Lulu slots nicely into Spellweaver builds, especially within reroll Annie TFT Set 10 comps. The Remix Rumble champion is a solid extra unit when running Jazz too. Lulu also slots into Disco/Dazzler builds that are running Twisted Fate as the four-cost carrier and is a good supportive unit within an Ahri Spellweaver comp.

Ziggs, at time of writing, is one of the most sought-after TFT Set 10 five-cost champions to get added to an end-game comp. And as a Headliner with Hyperpop, the tier-five unit is a menace. Ziggs slots into every comp that Lulu does and sometimes it is even beneficial to run both, like in the Disco and Dazzler comp with Twisted Fate as the main carrier. Ziggs is the secondary carrier in this build.