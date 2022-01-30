Here’s every big TFT Patch 12.3 nerf and buff revealed in the Patch Rundown

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu dropped a handful of large changes expected to take place in Teamfight Tactics‘ Patch 12.3 in the Patch Rundown today.

Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets is close to wrapping up with the official release of TFT Set 6.5 Neon Nights taking place with Patch 12.4. To close out the first half of Set Six, a number of significant nerfs and buffs are getting applied to Hextech Augments, along with the removal of Prismatic Crown and Soul Augments as a third option during gameplay. A system change to Tome of Traits is also o the way. No major balance changes are expected to take place for any Set Six TFT champions.

Here’s every large TFT Patch 12.3 change expected to take place, as shown in the Patch Rundown.

Tome of Traits system change

Tome of Traits is receiving a slight nerf, found via the Hextech Augment Ancient Archives, but the change is getting compensated by moving the Augment from Gold to Silver tier. Players count their total active and inactive traits in the previous combat round.

Zero to four active and inactive traits: Four random traits to choose from.

Five to six active and inactive traits: One tailored trait out of four options.

Seven to eight active and inactive traits: Two tailored traits out of a choice of four.

Nine to 10 active and inactive traits: Three tailored traits out of four.

11-plus active and inactive traits: All four choices are tailored traits.

Hextech Augments

A significant buff is slated for Thrill of the Hunt, increasing heal when a unit is eliminated at one and two. Sunfire Board is getting its burn duration increased, along with its maximum burn total health percentage. Exiles is also slated to get a decrease in its health shield at one and two.

Ancient Archives : Moved from Gold to Silver tier

: Moved from Gold to Silver tier Exiles : Percent health shield nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent

: Percent health shield nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent Shrug it Off : Percent health regeneration per second reduced to 2.5 percent

: Percent health regeneration per second reduced to 2.5 percent Sunfire Board : Burn duration increased to 10 seconds

: Burn duration increased to 10 seconds Sunfire Board : Maximum burn total health percentage increased to 20 percent

: Maximum burn total health percentage increased to 20 percent Thrill of the Hunt : Buffed from 300/600 to 400/700 at Thrill of the Hunt one and two

: Buffed from 300/600 to 400/700 at Thrill of the Hunt one and two Underdogs: Percent health regeneration per second reduced to nine percent

Traits and items

The Socialite trait is getting a mana regeneration buff at two, increasing it from three to four. The TFT item Runaan’s Hurricane is having its additional attack damage scaling reduced from 75 to 70.

All TFT changes revealed during the 12.3 Patch Rundown are subject to change prior to the update taking place on Feb. 2.