When does TFT Set 6.5 release?

The Mid-Set for Teamfight Tactics Set Six will drop sometime in February, containing new champions and traits in conjunction with existing ones.

No official date for TFT Set 6.5 has been released yet, but it’s been confirmed that the launch will take place in February 2022. A Mid-Set release typically adds new champions and traits while removing ones that are either beyond balancing or don’t synergize with the Mid-Set thematically.

Silco, from the Arcane series on Netflix, will be one of the new champions to join the TFT Set 6.5 roster in February. The addition of Silco also marks the first time that a non-League of Legends champion is joining the autobattler. No other details regarding Silco, such as cost or traits, have been revealed at time of writing.

Releasing new champions into TFT during a Mid-Set update isn’t new. Akshan, for example, was introduced into the autobattler via the Set 5.5 release. The set mechanic was also changed from Shadow Items to Radiant Items. A total of 12 champions were added in Set 5.5, while 13 were removed.

Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets launched with over 100 Hextech Augments as the main mechanic for the set. Based on the popularity of the new TFT mechanic, it’s likely that Hextech Augments will remain for Set 6.5, but it’s not a guarantee.

This article will be updated when an exact release date for TFT Set 6.5 is confirmed by Riot.