TFT Patch 12.3 slated to change Prismatic Soul and Crown Augments, buff Sunfire Board and Thrill of the Hunt

Teamfight Tactics’ Patch 12.3 will bring a significant system change and two important Set Six Hextech Augment changes, game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu said in today’s 12.3 Patch Rundown.

Patch 12.3 is the final update for TFT Set Six, containing a Tome of Traits balance change, along with the removal of Prismatic Crown and Soul Augments as a third option. The Soul and Crown changes were originally scheduled to drop with Set 6.5 Neon Nights, according to Mortdog. The TFT system change prevents players from drawing a dead Hextech Augment during the late-game stages.

A Prismatic Crown or Soul Hextech Augment will now only show up if a player has an activated trait that they are playing. The only exceptions to this rule apply to Mutant and Mercenary Crown.

Mutant Crown: Offered with two Mutant units in play

Mercenary Crown: Offered with two Mercenary units in play

In addition to the Prismatic Crown and Soul system changes, Sunfire Board and Thrill of the Hunt are scheduled to receive significant buffs.

Sunfire Board: Burn duration increased to 10 seconds and maximum burn total for the duration increased to 20 percent.

Thrill of the Hunt: Thrill of the Hunt one and two heal on kill buffed from 300/600 to 400/700

All changes previewed during the TFT 12.3 Patch Rundown are subject to change before the update goes live on Feb. 2.