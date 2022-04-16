Ging, Eusouolucas advance to TFT Worlds via Last Chance Qualifier

The Brazilian and EMEA regions add an additional competitor to compete at the Teamfight Tactics Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

A total of eight players from four Western regions competed today at the TFT Last Chance Qualifier, seeking a chance to compete at Worlds later this month. Two players from the NA, EMEA, LATAM, and BR regions competed over the course of six games, with the top two highest-scoring players advancing to the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship.

Ramblinnn from North America was a favorite heading into today’s TFT tournament. But it wasn’t meant to be, with Ging from the EMEA region and Eusoulocuas from BR earning the top two spots after six games. Ging and Ramblinnn were tied for second, but the tiebreaker went to Ging, while Eusouolucas dominated the leaderboard throughout the day with two first-place finishes and four top-four finishes overall.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Several comps performed well at the TFT Last Chance Qualifiers, running off the 12.7 patch—the same patch that Worlds will get played on. Mutant Voracious Appetite showed off the power of Kai’Sa as a main late-game carry. Kha’Zix is no longer a secondary carrier, able to carry Mutant and Arcanist comps to victory.

With Ging and Eusouolucas advancing to TFT Worlds, EMEA will now have a total of six players competing at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, more than any other region. BR will have four, equal to NA and KR.

TFT fans can watch the action unfold at the Gizmos & Gadgets World Championship, scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1.