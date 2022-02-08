Every TFT set 6.5 PBE balance change before launch patch

Riot Games uploaded a huge Teamfight Tactics Set 6.5 PBE patch on Feb. 8, containing a wide variety of balance and system changes.

Scheduled to officially launch on Feb. 16, TFT Set 6.5 received a large number of balance changes via the PBE servers on Feb. 8. This is the second-to-last PBE update containing nerfs and buffs, with the next patch taking place prior to the official release of Neon Nights, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

From Hextech Augment system changes and trait balance adjustments to buffs and nerfs applied to champions, here’s every Feb. 8 balance change taking place for TFT Set 6.5 on the PBE servers.

Hextech Augment system changes

Augment pattern Gold/Silver/Silver removed

Augments patterns Silver/Prismatic/Prismatic and Gold/Prismatic/Gold added

The total chance of a Prismatic game increased from 31 to 33 percent

Set 6.5 PBE champion nerfs and buffs

Jarvin IV: Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65 and spell bonus attack speed buffed at three-star to 70 percent.

Brand: VIP bonus damage reduction increased to 25 percent.

Nocturne: Spell stun duration reduced to 2/2.5/3.5 seconds.

Ashe: Number of arrows adjusted from 5/7/9 to 6/7/8. Ashe’s attack speed reduction was reduced to 15 percent, her spell cast time reduced to 0.5 seconds, and Ashe’s spell range now matches her attack range. A bug fix was also applied, having Ashe fire in her target’s direction when she starts combat with full mana.

Corki: Attack damage increased to 65, and Corki’s spell damage was reduced at two and three-star to 260/333.

Syndra: Spell damage nerfed at three-star to 500 and spell stun duration reduced at three-star to three seconds.

Talon: Spell damage increased at two-star to 650 and a bug fix was resolved, allowing Talon’s VIP bonus to apply the proper damage.

Gnar: Attack damage increased to 70. Gnar’s transform health was adjusted from 400/700/1250 to 500/750/1200 and their spell damage was buffed to 150/200/300

Gangplank: Spell base damage buffed to 120/160/225.

Leona: VIP health regeneration bonus increased from 0.5 to 0.8 percent.

Lucian: Health increased to 650. Lucian’s number of shots from his spell was reduced to 2/2/3 and his spell damage was adjusted from 190/210/260 to 175/275/300.

Malzahar: Spell damage nerfed to 625/875/1050.

Morgana: Spell shield adjusted from 400/600/900 to 400/550/750. Morgana’s stun duration was changed to 1.5/2//2.5 seconds and her mana refund was reduced to 30.

Senna: Attack damage percentage increased to 160 percent. Senna’s healing was increased to 50 percent and her damage was changed to 80/125/200. A bug fix for Senna now calculates spell base damage dealt for healing.

Zac: Spell damage buffed at one and two-star to 300/400 and Zac’s spell damage reduction was increased to 75 percent.

Ahri: Attack range increased to four Hexes. Ahri’s spell damage was slightly reduced to 120/180/450 and her spell range was increased to five Hexes.

Alistar: Health increased to 1,300. Alistar’s armor and magic resistance was increased to 70 and mana was adjusted to 85/170. Alistar’s spell stun duration was adjusted to 2/2.5/8 seconds and spell damage was changed to 200/350/1200.

Braum: Spell stun duration adjusted to 1.75/2.25/8 seconds.

Draven: Attack damage reduced to 80. Draven’s attack damage percentage was increased to 150/160/400 percent and base damage was adjusted to 150/200/500.

Kah’Zix: Attack damage increased to 90. Armor and magic resistance increased to 35. Kah’Zix’s spell attack damage percent was changed to 180/185/200 percent and spell base damage was increased to 175/225/500.

Renata Glasc: Health increased to 800 and mana adjusted to 0/60. Renata’s spell damage was nerfed to 40/70/150 and her spell range was increased to six Hexes. Renata’s ability was adjusted so that damage from her poison is removed from enemies when she perishes but the attack speed Slow remains.

Sivir: Mana adjusted to 0/60 and bounce range increased to five. Sivir’s spell bonus attack speed was changed to 50/75/200 percent and her bounce percent attack damage was reduced to 33 percent. Her spell can now bounce off previously hit targets if there are no new targets to bounce off of.

Vi: Health reduced to 900.

Silco: Mastermind mana reduced to 40 and attack damage reduced to 60. Silco’s armor and magic resistance was increased to 40, his spell attack speed was changed to 80/175/666 percent, and his explosion damage was adjusted to 250/500/5000.

Zeri: Passive on-hit damage changed to 11/22/55 and passive attack damage percent increased to 16 percent.

Set 6.5 trait PBE balance changes

Challenger: Attack speed adjusted to 25/55/90/150 percent

Chemtech: Health regeneration changed to 4/7/10/18 percent

Hextech: Damage increased to 20/50/100/170 and shield value adjusted to 150/200/450/700

Innovator: The dragon’s fear duration was reduced from 2.5 to two seconds and critical strike bonus damage was reduced to 10 percent

Set 6.5 Hextech Augment PBE balance changes

Archangel’s Embrace: Silver and Prismatic versions were removed.

Ardent Censer: Attack speed increased to 45 percent and cooldown reduced to three seconds

Backfoot: Attack speed changed to 20/30/45 percent

Double Trouble: Bonus stats adjusted to 40/55/70

Electrocharge: Damage nerfed to 90/135/180

Four Score and Golden Gifts (one and two): Will now only appear as a second Augment option

Irresistible Charm: Damage reduction reduced to 20 percent

Jeweled Lotus: Critical strike chance increased to 25 percent

Knife’s Edge: Attack damage increased to 30/40/55

Luden’s Echo: Damage adjusted to 125/200/275

Meditation: Mana regeneration adjusted to 5/7/10

Phalanx: Armor and magic resistance changed to 25/35/50

Second Wind: Heal percent changed to 50/75/100 percent

Three’s Company: Moved to Gold tier and now grants a total of four three-cost units

Thieving Rascals: No longer produce Spatulas as a component item and item chance was reduced to 33 percent

Tiny Titans: Moved from Prismatic to Gold tier

Tri Force: Attack speed reduced to 23/33/43 percent

Verdant Veil: Moved from Gold to Prismatic tier and duration increased to 12 seconds

All PBE balance adjustments are subject to change prior to the official launch of TFT Set 6.5 on Feb. 16.