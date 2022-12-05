How to play Samira in TFT Set 8

Samira wants to shoot all over the place and execute low-health enemies.

Samira is back in the Convergence ready to knock up opponents in the air in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as a cost four backline carry.

Samira has an ability called Flair, which knocks up and juggles the target for 1.5 seconds, then she fires bullets that deal a percentage of attack damage. The bullets ricochet to nearby enemies, dealing 20 percent reduced damage.

Her max mana is 70, so Samira will be able to use her ability a few times each round, granting a bit of crowd control on her targets and damage based on her attack damage. This means she has great synergy with items that directly increase her attack damage.

Trait synergies for Samira in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight champion has three traits: Sureshot, Underground, and Ace. Sureshots receive bonus attack damage for the rest of combat every five seconds. Each breakpoint increases the percentage of attack damage granted to Sureshots.

Underground is TFT Set Eight’s economy trait. Each fight against a player progresses towards a vault with loot. You need to progress tenfold, with defeats progressing more than victories. It is possible to decline the reward once to get a more valuable one after progressing 10 more times. Each breakpoint increases the amount of progress granted by wins and losses.

When the Ace trait is activated, your units will execute enemies below a percentage of health. It’s a trait similar to Ninjas from Set One and Four. It only triggers with exactly one or four unique Aces on the team. This mechanic makes Samira and other Ace units great options to fill spaces in any type of composition, as long as it doesn’t have another Ace. In addition, it is possible to use two Samira and both will have the bonus granted by the trait, which can be interesting if there is the Augment Double Trouble.

Samira’s traits in TFT Set Eight make her a good unit on her own mostly due to Ace’s bonuses, but she can be even more lethal with other Sureshot units and the best items.

Best items for Samira in TFT Set Eight

Since his ability scales with attack damage, items that increase this stat directly are highly recommended. The pattern of keeping one defensive item and one that can increase total damage also works on Samira, as well as having other strong options. The best items for Samira are Hand of Justice, Deathblade, and Giant Slayer. Infinity Edge, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Last Whisper are also good choices.

Hand of Justice is a great defensive item as it provides a good amount of lifesteal to the equipped champion’s basic attacks and abilities, as well as damage that varies from battle to battle.

Deathblade is a very powerful item on champions that have abilities that scale with attack damage by granting percentage attack damage in addition to the attack damage of component items.

Giant Slayer aims to help melt enemy frontlines that have high amounts of health. It also grants a percentage attack damage bonus.

Infinity Edge now, in addition to granting a percentage of attack damage, also allows skill damage to cause critical hits. Especially effective when used with other items or Augments that grant critical strikes.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade can quickly build up a large amount of attack speed, increasing the champion’s overall damage and ability usage frequency.

Last Whisper is the best choice for dealing with a lobby with opponents who are using frontlines with high defense values. It also grants a percentage of attack damage.

Comps for Samira in TFT Set Eight

Samira is a good unit to fill in many different types of compositions thanks to her Ace trait, which allows her to execute enemies if she is the only Ace on the board, or when all four Aces are together.

Since Samira is a four-cost champion, the item is to look for her starting at level seven. Until then, Sivir is a great option to hold Samira’s items while other units form the front line. It is necessary to keep extra copies of Sivir for the moment of passing items from one to another.

Senna and Alistar are good additions for the mid game. Alistar can be the main frontline of the comp. The ultimate goal is to unite all Sureshot units while maintaining a robust frontline with Aegis units for example.

Aphelios is a great secondary carry option even if you can’t make him two stars.