The Tekken games have always been over the top in their narratives, and the same continues with the franchise’s newest entry, Tekken 8.

With the conclusion of Tekken 8 being so packed with shocking events, not to mention head-scratching final moments, we’re sure you could use some explanations.

All Tekken 8 endings, explained

Tekken 8’s The Dark Awakens mode ends in Chapter 15 with a fight between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. There are two potential endings here: the Good Ending and the Bad Ending. Let us take a look at both of these conclusions, as well as a not-so-well-kept secret after the climax of the game that a lot of players may have actually missed.

Tekken 8: The Good Ending ‘Hope’, explained

A peaceful ending after a thunderous face off. Image via Bandai Namco

Jin reaches his peak strength when Kazuya attempts to unleash a destructive energy ball to obliterate the world. Skillfully, Jin redirects the energy into the ocean, triggering a colossal eruption. Both adversaries find themselves on a large rock chunk hurtling into the stratosphere, engaging in an intense battle until the rock crashes back to Earth.

In the climax, Jin and Kazuya collide, and the immense power results in the annihilation of both their Devil Genes. As the rock descends, they revert to their human forms, resuming their conflict on solid ground. Jin, employing a fusion of Mishima and Kazama styles, ultimately triumphs over Kazuya.

Defeated, Kazuya lies on the ground when a tornado envelops them. A cutscene unfolds with Jin standing on a cliff in Yakushima, gazing at the ocean. A white bird soars, and a flower on the ground symbolizes his mother’s presence. Expressing gratitude to his mother for aiding him, Jin appears to have successfully eliminated the devil gene from the world.

The scene transitions to Route 331 in the USA, where Xiaoyu halts Jin’s motorcycle, hinting at a joint road trip. Back at Kazuya’s body, Jun’s shoes enter the frame, indicating her visit to her former partner after the intense battle.

Concluding the sequence, a montage reveals snapshots of the Tekken cast post-event, many in New York. Meanwhile, the Yggdrasil members resume their duties, marking a new chapter for the characters.

Tekken 8: The Bad Ending ‘Despair’, explained

Definitely not the ideal ending. Image via Bandai Namco

To achieve the Bad Ending in Tekken 8, you need to be a little more deliberate with how you handle things in the final battle with Kazuya. In the climactic fight, there are quick time events (QTEs) for you to complete. Instead of trying to succeed with the QTEs as Jin, you need to purposely fail the quick-time events to trigger the Bad Ending.

In the heart-wrenching Bad Ending called Despair, Kazuya emerges triumphant. Executing the time-honored Mishima tradition, he tosses Jin off a cliff with a seemingly smug demeanor. With no one left to oppose him, he confidently announces his return to power.

The scene shifts to a chilling montage of G Corp forces led by the likes of Bryan, Feng, and an army of Jacks, wreaking havoc across the globe. Meanwhile, Nina seems to be taking a breather from the chaos.

While this bad ending isn’t part of the official storyline, grabbing the achievement tied to it is a must for completionists aiming to unlock all trophies in the game.

Secret post-credit scene in Tekken 8

There’s something sinister about Reina. Image via Bandai Namco

Once you’ve achieved either of the two endings in Tekken 8, all you need to do is watch the credits after the final fight between Jin and Kazuya—regardless of the outcome of the battle.

As the credits roll and most players might be searching for the skip button, the patient few are in for a treat—a cutscene that acts a sort of secret ending featuring none other than Reina. She starts off innocently enough, a fresh face in the Tekken 8 roster, but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear she’s not just there for kicks.

Turns out, Reina is the offspring of the notorious Heihachi Mishima, and her motive is nothing short of revenge. The post-credits scene shows Reina waking up after a showdown with Kazuya, but there’s a twist. In a devilish transformation, she becomes the sole possessor of the Devil Power, leaving us wondering how this twist will shape the storyline in the next chapter of the Tekken saga—will Reina be the next game’s protagonist, or villain?