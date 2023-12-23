At the core of Tekken’s appeal lies its mix of characters, each armed with a fighting style as unique as the players behind the controls. These varied combat techniques are more than just pathways to victory. They’re a means for players to inject their own personality into the fray. This blend of unique styles and personal expression is what turns Tekken into not just another fighting game but a reference within its genre.

Tekken 7 players use the same tier system broadly accepted by the Fighting Game Community by ranking characters into five different categories. Let’s dig in.

Our Tekken 4 tier list: All Season 4 characters

Tier S Fighters

S Tier Fighter Fahkumram. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fahkumram

Akuma

Feng

Geese

Steve Fox

Wielding a spectacular arsenal of bone-crushing kicks and formidable punches that leave rivals reeling, Fahkumram is a Muay Thai titan who redefines the word intimidation. His extraordinary reach allows him to command the battlefield, orchestrating devastation from distances others dare not tread. Fahkumram’s synergistic blend of ferocity and finesse breaches all defenses, establishing him as an S-tier sensation. In the high-octane clash of Tekken legends, he’s not just a competitor; he’s an unstoppable force rewriting the rules of engagement.

Despite facing a series of targeted nerfs in recent updates, Akuma stubbornly retains his position in the upper echelons of Tekken 7, persisting as a dominant force in the game’s fiercely competitive landscape. This enduring prowess cements his status as an S-tier contender and a relentless adversary in the King of the Iron Fist Tournament. Originally from the Street Fighter series, Akuma brought a distinctive fighting style to the game, replete with projectiles and a robust combo system.

Tier A Fighters

A Tier Fighter Marduk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Marduk

Leroy

Bryan

Devil Jin

Jin

Paul

Law

Claudio

Paul

Kazumi

Alisa

Marduk thrives in close combat, where he can execute earth-shattering throws and locks, forcing enemies into a guessing game of pain. His phenomenal strength compensates for his lack of speed, allowing him to deal staggering damage with each successful clinch.

While he might not possess the consistent dominance of S-tier fighters, Marduk’s terrifying presence, and potential for explosive comebacks make him a fearsome contender, always one step away from total victory.

Jin Kazama stands tall among the revered A-tier warriors. Embodying a rich history that spans the franchise, this old-school juggernaut brings a balanced yet fearsome fighting style to the battlefield, combining traditional Karate with a sinister twist of the Mishima bloodline’s power.

Jin’s well-rounded arsenal allows for both ruthless aggression and ironclad defense, giving him a strategic edge in any showdown. His iconic moves, like the Electric Wind Hook Fist, are not just throwbacks but crucial tactics that have evolved throughout the series, now perfected for high-stakes combat.

B Tier Fighters

B Tier Fighter Heihachi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heihachi

Kazuya

Bob

Law

Kunimitsu

King

Lili

Dragunov

Eliza

Shaheen

Lee

Josie

A man who needs no introduction, Heihachi Mishima is one of the old big heads of the franchise. This battle-hardened veteran, relentless in his pursuit of power, may bear the marks of time, but his combat prowess proves that age is but a number.

His time-tested fighting style, a brutal form of martial arts that he alone masters, speaks of a warrior in peak condition, ready to challenge the next generation. The sheer force behind each thunderous punch and kick defies Heihachi’s age as he stands, unbroken, in the eye of the storm, challenging all contenders with a fearsome grin. Heihachi’s demise has been greatly exaggerated more than once.

Kunimitsu’s agility and precision create a mesmerizing dance of destruction, leaving opponents second-guessing their every move. With her swift, razor-sharp attacks and elusive movements, this enigmatic kunoichi brings a fresh whirlwind of strategy to the Tekken universe.

Evo 2023 champion Arslan Ash masterfully showcased her lethal elegance on the biggest stage, thus forever elevating her to legendary status. Under his control, Kunimitsu was more than a fighter; she was an artist of war. Her presence among the elites of the Iron Fist Tournament not only signifies a new chapter in the game but also introduces a completely unique combat rhythm, enticing a new wave of players.

Related Tekken 8 story trailer teases an epic showdown as Kazuya goes full supervillain

C Tier Fighters

C Tier Fighter Armor King. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Xiaoyu

Armor King

Master Raven

Jack-7

Eddy

Gigas

Negan

Asuka

Leo

Ganryu

Armor King launches enemies into the air in a dizzying ballet of grapples, throws, and strikes. Like a jaguar, relentlessly wearing down his prey. For the untrained eye, Armor King’s style might, at first sight, seem chaotic, but he severely punishes opponents who underestimate him. Each grapple is a message of control, each flying kick a spectacle.

Harnessing both advanced technology and the ancient art of ninjutsu, Master Raven dominates fights by bending both space and expectation. With teleportation and clone techniques up her sleeve, Master Raven executes assaults from every conceivable angle.

Her adversaries are left fighting shadows as she strikes from the periphery. Her presence on the battlefield is a thrilling enigma, a burst of calculated chaos amidst the brute force that typifies the Iron Fist Tournament.

Related Best fighting games of 2023

D Tier Fighters

D Tier Fighter Yoshimitsu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yoshimitsu

Lei

Lars

Panda

Kuma

Noctis

Lucky Chloe

Anna

Yoshimitsu is a spectacular paradox, wielding a blade as unpredictable as his next move. The ancient yet futuristic samurai-ninja infuses archaic warrior ethos into the neon future of martial arts. From teleportation to seppuku, Yoshimitsu borrows from historical Japanese lore and science fiction, making each duel a spectacle that keeps his adversaries guessing.

Each of his combat tricks is a calculated risk leading to the next ghostly yet bizarrely efficient blow. Along with Lei, Yoshimitsu is possibly one of the hardest characters to master. His complexity bedazzles spectators, but sadly it also leaves him among the D-Tier fighters.

For Lei, the Iron Fist Tournament isn’t just a fight; it’s a performance where each combo executes a nod to the time-honored traditions of Kung Fu. His every move blurs the line between game and cinematic spectacle. Lei’s fighting style can best be explained as an epic martial choreography, where victory is seized most dramatically.

Whether he’s adopting the ferocity of the tiger or the cunning of the snake, Lei’s adaptability makes him an ever-changing wildcard in the deck of combatants. Regrettably, Lei’s advanced complexity is what makes him extremely hard to master, which is why he’s among the D Tier fighters.