All System Shock remake achievements: Full trophy list

SHODAN and co. keep an eye on your every move within her cyborg-crawling Citadel Station in System Shock, tracking your discoveries, weapons, and consumed health and combat items at all times.

This observation not only counts towards the story but also unlocks the System Shock remake’s achievements. There is plenty to discover in the 13 layers of the Citadel Station, and SHODAN isn’t the only one watching your movement in the System Shock remake. Here are all System Shock remake’s achievements.

All achievements in the System Shock remake

System Shock’s remake includes a massive 46 trophies for you to unlock, some being far harder to obtain than others. Like most trophy lists, System Shock has achievements for the completionists with collectible trophies and optional puzzles that are incredibly unforgiving to the average player.

Alongside this, there are achievements to use many items in the game, where thankfully these trophies don’t collide with any attempts to complete the game on Hard mode (3-3-3-3). Here are all 46 System Shock achievements:

Achievement Rarity Description Through the Looking Glass Bronze Exit the Medical Healing Suites. Decrypted Bronze Destroy the Medical CPU Nodes. Shields Up! Bronze Deploy Isotope X-22 and enable the Radiation Shields. Override Superposition Bronze Disable the Safety Override for the Mining Laser. Thermal BOOMing Bronze Destroy the Mining Laser. I’ll Be Back Bronze Defeat Edward Diego. Jargon Cypher Bronze Replace the Interface Demodulator and fix Subsystem Relay 428. Anti-Virus Silver Jettison Beta Grove on the Executive level. No Reception Silver Destroy the Antenna Relays on the Systems Engineering level. Can’t Turn Back Now Bronze Start the Reactor Self-Destruct Countdown. Edward DIEgo Silver Kill Edward Diego. Hacker? You Hardly Know’er! Silver Destroy the Cyber Core in each Cyberspace level. The Key to Vector Sigma Bronze Use the Isolinear Chipset. It’s Over Gold Defeat SHODAN. All Patched Up Bronze Use every type of Dermal Patch. System Shocked Bronze Recharge 20 times at a Power Station. Look At You, Snacker Bronze Consume 30 Food and Drink items. Garbage Collection Bronze Salvage 100 Junk Items at Salvage Stations. En Garde! Bronze Acquire a Laser Rapier. This Is My Boomstick! Silver Discover all firearms. Not Even My Final Form Silver Find and install every Weapon Modkit. Maxed Out Silver Find the final version of all Hardware Attachments. Load ’em Up! Bronze Buy 10 Ammo Items from Ammo Depots. Enjoy Your Purchase Bronze Buy a Grenade from a Vending Machine. Hacking Skillz Bronze Solve 15 Circuit or Wire Panels without using a Logic Probe. Remote Control Bronze Hack 20 enemies that have been acquired by the Target ID Hardware. Goldberg’s Ricochet Bronze Kill an enemy by bouncing a shot from the Ion Rifle. Neon Annihilation Bronze Kill two or more enemies with a single Plasma Core. Zapper Bronze Kill two or more enemies with a single Railgun Projectile. TV Dinner Bronze Kill an enemy with an Overhead Monitor. Asunder The Influence Bronze Kill 10 enemies while under the effects of the Berserk Combat Booster. Somebody Set Up Us The Bomb Bronze Kill three or more enemies with a single explosive weapon. Déjà Vu Bronze Defeat Edward Diego while en route to the Life Pods. Finish Him! Bronze Kill Edward Diego with the Laser Rapier. Get Ahead Bronze Defeat all of the Cortex Reavers on Citadel Station. Off The Grid Silver Destroy all of SHODAN’s cameras and CPU Nodes. The Inside Scoop Silver Find all Audio Logs and Data Sticks on Citadel Station Look At You, Hacker Silver Complete the game. Don’t Forget To Salt The Fries Gold Complete the game on the highest difficulties. Supersleuth Bronze Discover a Hidden Door. The Longest Jump Bronze Jump across the big ramp in the Storage level. En Passant Bronze Solve the Chess Puzzle in Delta Grove. Gut-Wrenching Bronze Find the hidden Wrench. In the Not Too Distant Future Bronze Find the hidden Audio Log. Head Hunter Silver Find Skully, the Nightdive Skull, on every level. I’ll See You Again, Hacker Platinum Unlock all 45 achievements.

