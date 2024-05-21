Replenishing Energy at the Energy Charge Station
All System Shock remake achievements: Full trophy list

Shut SHODAN down for good.
Published: May 21, 2024 02:56 am

SHODAN and co. keep an eye on your every move within her cyborg-crawling Citadel Station in System Shock, tracking your discoveries, weapons, and consumed health and combat items at all times.

This observation not only counts towards the story but also unlocks the System Shock remake’s achievements. There is plenty to discover in the 13 layers of the Citadel Station, and SHODAN isn’t the only one watching your movement in the System Shock remake. Here are all System Shock remake’s achievements.

All achievements in the System Shock remake

Overlooking the planets outside the Citadel Station
System Shock wants you to take everything in from start to finish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

System Shock’s remake includes a massive 46 trophies for you to unlock, some being far harder to obtain than others. Like most trophy lists, System Shock has achievements for the completionists with collectible trophies and optional puzzles that are incredibly unforgiving to the average player.

Alongside this, there are achievements to use many items in the game, where thankfully these trophies don’t collide with any attempts to complete the game on Hard mode (3-3-3-3). Here are all 46 System Shock achievements:

AchievementRarityDescription
Through the Looking GlassBronzeExit the Medical Healing Suites.
DecryptedBronzeDestroy the Medical CPU Nodes.
Shields Up!BronzeDeploy Isotope X-22 and enable the Radiation Shields.
Override SuperpositionBronzeDisable the Safety Override for the Mining Laser.
Thermal BOOMingBronzeDestroy the Mining Laser.
I’ll Be BackBronzeDefeat Edward Diego.
Jargon CypherBronzeReplace the Interface Demodulator and fix Subsystem Relay 428.
Anti-VirusSilverJettison Beta Grove on the Executive level.
No ReceptionSilverDestroy the Antenna Relays on the Systems Engineering level.
Can’t Turn Back NowBronzeStart the Reactor Self-Destruct Countdown.
Edward DIEgoSilverKill Edward Diego.
Hacker? You Hardly Know’er!SilverDestroy the Cyber Core in each Cyberspace level.
The Key to Vector SigmaBronzeUse the Isolinear Chipset.
It’s OverGoldDefeat SHODAN.
All Patched UpBronzeUse every type of Dermal Patch.
System ShockedBronzeRecharge 20 times at a Power Station.
Look At You, SnackerBronzeConsume 30 Food and Drink items.
Garbage CollectionBronzeSalvage 100 Junk Items at Salvage Stations.
En Garde!BronzeAcquire a Laser Rapier.
This Is My Boomstick!SilverDiscover all firearms.
Not Even My Final FormSilverFind and install every Weapon Modkit.
Maxed OutSilverFind the final version of all Hardware Attachments.
Load ’em Up!BronzeBuy 10 Ammo Items from Ammo Depots.
Enjoy Your PurchaseBronzeBuy a Grenade from a Vending Machine.
Hacking SkillzBronzeSolve 15 Circuit or Wire Panels without using a Logic Probe.
Remote ControlBronzeHack 20 enemies that have been acquired by the Target ID Hardware.
Goldberg’s RicochetBronzeKill an enemy by bouncing a shot from the Ion Rifle.
Neon AnnihilationBronzeKill two or more enemies with a single Plasma Core.
ZapperBronzeKill two or more enemies with a single Railgun Projectile.
TV DinnerBronzeKill an enemy with an Overhead Monitor.
Asunder The InfluenceBronzeKill 10 enemies while under the effects of the Berserk Combat Booster.
Somebody Set Up Us The BombBronzeKill three or more enemies with a single explosive weapon.
Déjà VuBronzeDefeat Edward Diego while en route to the Life Pods.
Finish Him!BronzeKill Edward Diego with the Laser Rapier.
Get AheadBronzeDefeat all of the Cortex Reavers on Citadel Station.
Off The GridSilverDestroy all of SHODAN’s cameras and CPU Nodes.
The Inside ScoopSilverFind all Audio Logs and Data Sticks on Citadel Station
Look At You, HackerSilverComplete the game.
Don’t Forget To Salt The FriesGoldComplete the game on the highest difficulties.
SupersleuthBronzeDiscover a Hidden Door.
The Longest JumpBronzeJump across the big ramp in the Storage level.
En PassantBronzeSolve the Chess Puzzle in Delta Grove.
Gut-WrenchingBronzeFind the hidden Wrench.
In the Not Too Distant FutureBronzeFind the hidden Audio Log.
Head HunterSilverFind Skully, the Nightdive Skull, on every level.
I’ll See You Again, HackerPlatinumUnlock all 45 achievements.
System Shock remake: How to find the Engineering Access Card
Engineering Access Card pick up in System Shock.
Category: System Shock
System Shock
System Shock remake: How to find the Engineering Access Card
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 21, 2024
System Shock remake: Where to find the Safety Override code
Citadel Station on monitor
Category: System Shock
System Shock
System Shock remake: Where to find the Safety Override code
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 21, 2024
System Shock remake: Where to find the Laser Rapier
Laser Rapier pick up animation in System Shock.
Category: System Shock
System Shock
System Shock remake: Where to find the Laser Rapier
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent May 21, 2024
