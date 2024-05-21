All System Shock remake achievements: Full trophy list

SHODAN and co. keep an eye on your every move within her cyborg-crawling Citadel Station in System Shock, tracking your discoveries, weapons, and consumed health and combat items at all times.
This observation not only counts towards the story but also unlocks the System Shock remake’s achievements. There is plenty to discover in the 13 layers of the Citadel Station, and SHODAN isn’t the only one watching your movement in the System Shock remake. Here are all System Shock remake’s achievements.
All achievements in the System Shock remake
System Shock’s remake includes a massive 46 trophies for you to unlock, some being far harder to obtain than others. Like most trophy lists, System Shock has achievements for the completionists with collectible trophies and optional puzzles that are incredibly unforgiving to the average player.
Alongside this, there are achievements to use many items in the game, where thankfully these trophies don’t collide with any attempts to complete the game on Hard mode (3-3-3-3). Here are all 46 System Shock achievements:
|Achievement
|Rarity
|Description
|Through the Looking Glass
|Bronze
|Exit the Medical Healing Suites.
|Decrypted
|Bronze
|Destroy the Medical CPU Nodes.
|Shields Up!
|Bronze
|Deploy Isotope X-22 and enable the Radiation Shields.
|Override Superposition
|Bronze
|Disable the Safety Override for the Mining Laser.
|Thermal BOOMing
|Bronze
|Destroy the Mining Laser.
|I’ll Be Back
|Bronze
|Defeat Edward Diego.
|Jargon Cypher
|Bronze
|Replace the Interface Demodulator and fix Subsystem Relay 428.
|Anti-Virus
|Silver
|Jettison Beta Grove on the Executive level.
|No Reception
|Silver
|Destroy the Antenna Relays on the Systems Engineering level.
|Can’t Turn Back Now
|Bronze
|Start the Reactor Self-Destruct Countdown.
|Edward DIEgo
|Silver
|Kill Edward Diego.
|Hacker? You Hardly Know’er!
|Silver
|Destroy the Cyber Core in each Cyberspace level.
|The Key to Vector Sigma
|Bronze
|Use the Isolinear Chipset.
|It’s Over
|Gold
|Defeat SHODAN.
|All Patched Up
|Bronze
|Use every type of Dermal Patch.
|System Shocked
|Bronze
|Recharge 20 times at a Power Station.
|Look At You, Snacker
|Bronze
|Consume 30 Food and Drink items.
|Garbage Collection
|Bronze
|Salvage 100 Junk Items at Salvage Stations.
|En Garde!
|Bronze
|Acquire a Laser Rapier.
|This Is My Boomstick!
|Silver
|Discover all firearms.
|Not Even My Final Form
|Silver
|Find and install every Weapon Modkit.
|Maxed Out
|Silver
|Find the final version of all Hardware Attachments.
|Load ’em Up!
|Bronze
|Buy 10 Ammo Items from Ammo Depots.
|Enjoy Your Purchase
|Bronze
|Buy a Grenade from a Vending Machine.
|Hacking Skillz
|Bronze
|Solve 15 Circuit or Wire Panels without using a Logic Probe.
|Remote Control
|Bronze
|Hack 20 enemies that have been acquired by the Target ID Hardware.
|Goldberg’s Ricochet
|Bronze
|Kill an enemy by bouncing a shot from the Ion Rifle.
|Neon Annihilation
|Bronze
|Kill two or more enemies with a single Plasma Core.
|Zapper
|Bronze
|Kill two or more enemies with a single Railgun Projectile.
|TV Dinner
|Bronze
|Kill an enemy with an Overhead Monitor.
|Asunder The Influence
|Bronze
|Kill 10 enemies while under the effects of the Berserk Combat Booster.
|Somebody Set Up Us The Bomb
|Bronze
|Kill three or more enemies with a single explosive weapon.
|Déjà Vu
|Bronze
|Defeat Edward Diego while en route to the Life Pods.
|Finish Him!
|Bronze
|Kill Edward Diego with the Laser Rapier.
|Get Ahead
|Bronze
|Defeat all of the Cortex Reavers on Citadel Station.
|Off The Grid
|Silver
|Destroy all of SHODAN’s cameras and CPU Nodes.
|The Inside Scoop
|Silver
|Find all Audio Logs and Data Sticks on Citadel Station
|Look At You, Hacker
|Silver
|Complete the game.
|Don’t Forget To Salt The Fries
|Gold
|Complete the game on the highest difficulties.
|Supersleuth
|Bronze
|Discover a Hidden Door.
|The Longest Jump
|Bronze
|Jump across the big ramp in the Storage level.
|En Passant
|Bronze
|Solve the Chess Puzzle in Delta Grove.
|Gut-Wrenching
|Bronze
|Find the hidden Wrench.
|In the Not Too Distant Future
|Bronze
|Find the hidden Audio Log.
|Head Hunter
|Silver
|Find Skully, the Nightdive Skull, on every level.
|I’ll See You Again, Hacker
|Platinum
|Unlock all 45 achievements.