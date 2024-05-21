Can you play the System Shock remake on Steam Deck?

The System Shock remake revitalizes an iconic classic and brings it into the modern day with a stunning reimagining, so let’s explore whether you can enjoy it on the Steam Deck.

Recommended Videos

Before Bioshock, we had System Shock. The 1994 classic inspired many titles over the last 30 years, so it’s only fitting the System Shock remake would allow players to experience the OG shooter on various platforms. Now, questions are been raised about whether it’s playable on Steam Deck. Valve’s platform is certainly a beast, but not every game is compatible with it.

Is System Shock remake playable on Steam Deck?

Worry not. Image via Nightdive Studios

The System Shock remake is playable on the Steam Deck. It’s fully compatible with the console’s hardware, and we know this for a fact.

On the official Steam listing for the System Shock remake, it clearly states in the right-hand column that the game is “Playable” when it comes to Steam Deck compatibility.

The experience might not be as smooth on Steam Deck as it is other formats, though. If you click “Learn More,” the website explains that testing has been done to ensure its compatibility, but System Shock “might require extra effort to interact with or configure.”

This pertains to some in-game text being harder to read, and you have to choose the appropriate resolution manually. Everything else should be fine and dandy, allowing you to experience the System Shock remake on Steam Deck without a hitch.

Next, learn more about the System Shock remake: How to upgrade your inventory, how to solve the Chess Puzzle, and where to find the Laser Rapier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more