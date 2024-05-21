System Shock remake: Where to find the Safety Override code

The Safety Override code is one of the most important codes you can find and easily miss in System Shock remake. You can only obtain it in the lower levels of the Citadel Station, you may have passed it accidentally, only to realize your mistake when faced with the Mining Laser dilemma.

Recommended Videos

Most codes in the System Shock remake lie in employee logs, scattered across each Citadel Station level, without any clear indication of where to find them. However, the Safety Override code isn’t in any file. Instead, you can find it at one of the earliest levels on the station, hidden in plain sight upon completing one of the many Cyberspace levels.

Here is where to find the Laser Safety Override code in System Shock remake.

System Shock remake: Laser Safety Override code location

The answer lies in the Library. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must first complete the entire level of Medical and use the elevator for direct access to the Research Labs. There is no particular order to complete objectives in System Shock, so you can head straight over to the Library as soon as you load into this level. The Library is located on the far southeast side of the Research Labs level. The door to it is locked, but the keycard for it is far closer than you’d initially expect.

Head north from the Library door, using the coordinates at the top of your screen to guide you. Enter the Admin Security room, located near the Library entrance and inside the Beta Quadrant of the Research Labs. You will find the keycard inside, so you can immediately unlock the Library door.

A close solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the back of the Library once you have it unlocked. There isn’t anything of particular interest in this room aside from the Cyberspace Terminal. Interact with it and complete the Cyberspace level, making sure to escape from it alive if you’re playing on Mission level three. You specifically need to complete this level to destroy the Cyber Core which contains the Laser Security Override code. Upon exiting the terminal, the override code will appear on multiple broadcast monitors in the same room.

The code read 199 in my playthrough. You must remember it until it’s time to disable the Mining Laser. Ignoring this code will increase the length of time it takes you to complete the System Shock remake.

Look at the monitor for your code upon completing the Cyberspace level. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your chosen difficulty determines just how much information you need to retain and write down for future reference. Basically any time numbers are mentioned, you should record their sequence in case a later circumstance calls for it on a higher Citadel Station level. A lot of core information, like access cards and codes, is gathered within a single level, but their use is for another Citadel Station level. As the Safety Override code gives no obvious sign that it is an important code to remember, many will likely pass it and live to regret it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more