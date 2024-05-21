System Shock remake: How to find the Engineering Access Card

Of all the Access Cards to find in the System Shock remake, gaining access to Engineering is one of the hardest to achieve. Acting as the seventh level to the Citadel Station, the only way to get into the Delta Grove (also known as Engineering) is to find its Access Card.

Many Access Cards before Engineering spawn on desks, shelves, inside briefcases, and often near a mission objective. The same cannot be said for the Engineer Access Card. It is highly unlikely that you’ll stumble on this card as it’s hidden from the standard path.

Here is where to find the Engineering Access Card in the System Shock remake.

System Shock remake: Engineering Access Card location

Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Engineering Access Card has a set spawn in Research Labs in System Shock. This is the second level of the Citadel Station and is only accessible via the Medical elevator. The card in question is inside the Central Hub, but there isn’t any obvious means to access it. Hidden away behind the Central Hub’s wall, you need to head over to the Delta Quadrant (on the southwest side of Research) and solve the Junction Box puzzle.

A necessary step to picking up the card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your chosen difficulty will determine how easy this Junction Box puzzle is. Following its standard flow puzzle format, you need to power the box to the specific amount indicated by the two lights on the power gauge using the plugs and sockets. Solving this opens the door directly next to the Junction Box, unlocking a tunnel system you need to navigate through the reach the room with the Engineering Access Card.

Thankfully, no enemies reside in the tunnels and its linear path makes it clear where you need to go throughout. Check the Human Corpse in the small room when you make it out to the other side of the Delta Quadrant. You are back inside the Central Hub, where unlocking the door will lead you back to where you started.

This corpse will always have the Engineering Access Card on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Engineering Access Card is on the human corpse. You don’t need inventory space to grab it as all cards sit in a different section on your Inventory menu. Access Cards are equipped at all times and cannot be dropped. You can keep track of what you have based on the color and abbreviated name on each card.

