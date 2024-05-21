How to upgrade inventory in System Shock remake

Your inventory space seems like it’s more than enough at the beginning of the System Shock remake, but you’ll quickly want to upgrade your capacity once you uncover weapons like the SK-27 Shotgun or Mark III Assault Rifle.

In System Shock remake, the inventory you get at the beginning of the game feels very spacious as you fill it with junk to sell for credits, antidotes and patches to consume, and battery packs for continuous energy. But things become quite restricted as you experiment with melee weapons like the Laser Rapier, or start hoarding grenades and ammunition for weapons that need six inventory slots. So, if you want to upgrade your inventory capacity in System Shock remake, here’s how.

System Shock remake: Inventory upgrade locations

You need to find two Micro Pocket Dimension V1s to upgrade your inventory space. Thankfully, they have set spawns on the map, but their locations aren’t visible (even if you’re playing on Mission level one). We’ll outline where you can find both Micro Pocket Dimension V1s to upgrade your inventory.

Micro Pocket Dimension V1 location one

In the furthest south-eastern corner of Storage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Micro Pocket Dimension is in Storage 5. Storage is the fifth level of the Citadel Station and is only accessible via the central Maintenance elevator, directly opposite the Recycle Station on this level. Head south from the Storage elevator once you leave it. There is only one route down to Storage 5, but it can be particularly confusing to get there, as the storage numbers don’t follow one another in a standard order.

Once you’re in Storage 5, use the gravitational lift to reach the upper platform, above the cold storage containers. Head to the back of this section, hugging the southern wall. The Micro Pocket Dimension V1 is atop a container with a shelving unit above it.

The only item worth of importance in Storage 5. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Micro Pocket Dimension V1 location two

The second Micro Pocket Dimension is far harder to get if you’re playing on Puzzle difficulty 3. You need to go to Delta Grove, which follows on from Executive level. Delta Grove includes the challenging Chess Puzzle.

Locked behind the ultimate chess match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Only upon completing this and beating the AI will you unlock the secret room, just north-west of the chess board. The second and final Micro Pocket Dimension V1 is on the table, alongside other loot that you’re guaranteed to have space for now that both inventory upgrades are equipped.

Your reward for solving the Chess Puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Micro Pocket Dimension adds multiple new slots to your inventory that greatly increasing its space for weapons, ammunition, scrap, credits, and other resources. Granted, you won’t be able to hold all weapons in System Shock even with your inventory fully upgraded. While weapons are also upgradable, it’s best to weed out those that are weaker than others, like getting rid of the KE-41 Minipistol in favor of the Magnum 2100.

You must find both Micro Pocket Dimensions to fully upgrade your inventory, as a single Pocket Dimension only partially increases your inventory space.

