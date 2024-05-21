System Shock remake: Interface Demodulator System location

Finding access cards and weapons relies on your dedication to exploring System Shock remake’s Citadel Station in full, but this isn’t the case for those searching for the Interface Demodulator on Mission level one.

Recommended Videos

The Interface Demodulator is one of the many story items in System Shock remake, and it gets its own waypoint marker. However, if you’re not playing on Mission level one then the Interface Demodulator will be hidden from you, much like everything else in this game. So, if you’re looking to fix Subsystem Relay 428, here is where you can find the Interface Demodulator System in System Shock remake.

Where to find the Interface Demodulator in System Shock remake

On the upper level of Central Maintenance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Interface Demodulator is a key story item in System Shock remake. You need it to fix Relay 428. Head to the third level of the Citadel Station—Maintenance. You can only access this sector at the southern side of Research Labs, as each deck is separated by elevators with a limited number of floors you can visit.

The Maintenance entrance drops you off on the south side of the deck. You need to head north, toward the second elevator on this level. The third and final elevator is more central and will likely be the last one you find in your first visit to Maintenance. Head into the room directly next to the northern elevator and ascend the ladder in this small room.

Climb the ladder and follow the route round until you reach the Interface Demodulator room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The route atop this ladder is linear, with only a single pathway for you to navigate. Follow the path to its end, taking you into the room with five Interface Demodulator Systems. Your inventory may be somewhat limited at this point, but you only need one for the objective, so make sure you have four inventory slots to spare for it.

You can increase your inventory space by finding the two Micro Pocket Dimension V1 from Storage 5 and Delta Grove. Storage 5 is somewhat easy to access so long as you can make sense of the Storage level’s labyrinthine layout. You don’t need anything to get inside Storage 5 aside from using the central Maintenance elevator to reach this level. You get the second and final inventory upgrade only by beating the AI at Delta Grove’s Chess Puzzle.

Where to use the Interface Demodulator in System Shock remake

Input code 428 on the Relay Analyzer to unlock this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must first complete the Alpha, Delta, and Beta Groves that are connected to Executive level in System Shock before using the Interface Demodulator System. This does mean you may be carrying the item around with you for a while if you picked this up before visiting the Groves.

This doesn’t appear until you complete the Groves and try to use Master Jettison Enable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only this but, you need to interact with the Master Jettison switch for the Subsystem Relay to malfunction. Return to Maintenance and head to Repair Bay to interact with the Diagnostic Logs and learn about the Subsystem Relay’s malfunction.

One of the many steps for the Interface Demodulator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doing the steps above lets you use the Relay Analyzer in the north-west part of Central Maintenance. Enter the code 428 in the Analyzer to unlock Delta Maintenance. The Analyzer won’t work if you haven’t disabled all Safety Interlocks for the Alpha, Beta, and Delta Groves. You need to find the malfunctioning Relay on the southern side of Beta Maintenance’s labyrinth area.

The broken Relay may spawn in a different location within Delta Maintenance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Be prepared for enemies around every corner of this compact maze-like sector. Once you find it, insert the Interface Demodulator into the final slot on the Relay to fix it.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more