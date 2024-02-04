Why are the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s name leaves nothing hidden. The Justice League are the DC Universe’s heroic do-gooders who dedicate their lives to saving the world and making it a better place. So, why are they the bad guys now, and how did they get to that point?

Let’s take a look at how the Justice League becomes evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Spoilers ahead for those wanting to experience the game and its story for themselves.

Why is the Justice League evil in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

This Green Lantern is the John Stewart version, but he’s brainwashed before the game starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All members of the Justice League—minus Wonder Woman—are brainwashed by the alien villain, Brainiac. The antagonist’s endgame is to turn planet Earth into a new version of his destroyed home, planet Colu, but he can’t do it alone. He wants to recruit the League as his lieutenants, so he captures them and takes control of their minds so he can have their unmatched power at his side.

His brainwashing abilities turn the League to the dark side, making them believe that they’re on the right side of the war between Brainiac and the human race, even if it means having to kill the innocent people that they previously fought so hard to protect.

How are the Justice League turned evil by Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Evil Batman isn’t the character we know and love from the Arkham games. Image via Rocksteady.

The only way you can find out more about how Brainiac captured the Justice League is by listening to A.R.G.U.S. tape collectibles found in the Codex section of the pause menu.

There are three different kinds of A.R.G.U.S tapes, but the ones with relevant information are tapes five, six, seven, and, to a lesser extent, eight.

A.R.G.U.S tapes five and six

In tapes five and six, the League discusses the ominous appearance of Brainiac and his offer to open negotiations on board his ship. Batman and Wonder Woman are understandably unsure, while Superman and Green Lantern opt for diplomacy. The Flash is a little more on the fence. The group agrees to go together to the ship with good intentions. An odd choice, to say the least.

A.R.G.U.S tapes seven and eight

By tape seven, it’s clear that Brainiac only wanted to meet with the Justice League to allow them to willingly become his lieutenants. When it becomes apparent that Brainiac plans on taking the minds of the League by force if they won’t submit, Wonder Woman enacts a plan with The Flash to escape the ship.

Bad guy Flash manages to rip the heart straight out of Lex Luthor’s chest. Image via Rocksteady and GameClips on YouTube.

The eighth tape tells us that The Flash broke the sound barrier to escape the ship but was only able to take Wonder Woman with him. This explains how Wonder Woman is not brainwashed at all and how The Flash is not initially. There is also a hint that Brainiac knew Superman’s weakness to kryptonite and used it in his plan to subdue him. The ninth and final tape confirms that the League has been compromised.

Towards the end of the game, we see Brainiac capture the Suicide Squad and get more insight into his mind-controlling techniques. He uses alien technology to take away the parts of the victim that are holding them back from becoming an unparalleled threat. He also makes them offers that are near impossible to refuse, tapping into their deepest desires and fears to make them obedient.

For hardcore fans of the franchise, it is hard to see something like this happen to DC’s brightest heroes and Rocksteady’s Batman from the Arkham Games, but when you call your game Kill the Justice League, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.