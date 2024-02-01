Category:
Suicide Squad

What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

How far can you go?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 12:43 pm
close-up of king shark in suicide squad
Image via Warner Bros.

You can level up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and make the members of your hit squad even more powerful, potent, and potentially devastating, so let’s run through what the max level is.

Recommended Videos

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can control Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. You can change character and level them up to earn new abilities and gain new advantages.

Progression is marked and tracked with predefined player levels. Do enough missions, earn collectibles, or beat all the bosses and you’ll eventually level up—not a novel mechanic, but a conventional one. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has many player levels to check off, and we’ve got the lowdown and how many there are.

What’s the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Captain Boomerang in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League
Yeah, I’d be laughing too, Captain Boomerang. Image via Rocksteady Studios

The default max character level that you can achieve in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is officially level 30. But the journey doesn’t stop there.

In the words of Rocksteady itself in the official Suicide Squad Discord Q&A, “Once level 30 is reached on a Squad member, you will unlock Squad Talents.” Those Squad Levels are actually infinite, meaning there isn’t a real level cap in the game. You can just keep on going.

You won’t feel the need to ease up on your progress or slow down your XP earning in fear of capping out too early. Progression and levels aren’t capped, and you can essentially level up the Suicide Squad as much as you want to! Given how long it takes to finish Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this is a good thing. Plus, it makes sense given we know the title is set to be supported with live-service elements moving forward.

Concerning the cast, make sure you know the best characters in Suicide Squad to focus on, as well as the best skins and outfits for each character.

related content
Read Article When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Rogue Outfits Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Harley Quinn with Gold Kryptonite in her hair in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
When does the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League battle pass release?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
A news report in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Batman's death.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have a post-credits scene?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
A screenshot from the ending cutscene in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing a miniaturized Braniac.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ending, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: How to beat Brainiac and all rewards
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Rogue Outfits Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 1, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.