What is the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

You can level up in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and make the members of your hit squad even more powerful, potent, and potentially devastating, so let’s run through what the max level is.

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can control Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark. You can change character and level them up to earn new abilities and gain new advantages.

Progression is marked and tracked with predefined player levels. Do enough missions, earn collectibles, or beat all the bosses and you’ll eventually level up—not a novel mechanic, but a conventional one. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has many player levels to check off, and we’ve got the lowdown and how many there are.

What’s the max level in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

The default max character level that you can achieve in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is officially level 30. But the journey doesn’t stop there.

In the words of Rocksteady itself in the official Suicide Squad Discord Q&A, “Once level 30 is reached on a Squad member, you will unlock Squad Talents.” Those Squad Levels are actually infinite, meaning there isn’t a real level cap in the game. You can just keep on going.

You won’t feel the need to ease up on your progress or slow down your XP earning in fear of capping out too early. Progression and levels aren’t capped, and you can essentially level up the Suicide Squad as much as you want to! Given how long it takes to finish Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, this is a good thing. Plus, it makes sense given we know the title is set to be supported with live-service elements moving forward.

