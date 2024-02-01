Best characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, ranked

While each of the main four characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League relies on guns, their gameplay differs quite a lot. Therefore, picking the best character in the game will always come down to your personal preferences.

Recommended Videos

Not every character can pilot each type of weapon. Therefore, similarly to other action shooters, in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, your best pick would be a character whose abilities and accessible weapons suit you best.

This doesn’t mean that some don’t feel better than others, however, especially in the chaotic Metropolis swarming with aliens. We’ve played our fair share of the game, and here are our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League main characters, ranked from bottom to top.

4) King Shark

Who’s a big boy? Screenshot via Rocksteady

King Shark’s a beefy and perfect choice for a tank and wielder of heavy machinery from the get-go. Therefore, it’s no surprise he can wield a wide variety of assault rifles, shotguns, and most importantly, a minigun, which slowly but surely becomes his iconic weapon.

Nanaue has the ability to make some huge jumps, which is simple but works in this case. It would be tough to imagine him doing acrobatics like the rest of Suicide Squad members. I’d label Shark as a big, tanky piece of meat that can take a lot of damage, wield heavy weapons, and has a pretty straightforward gameplay. While, for some, this kind of experience is fun, it doesn’t work for me, and doesn’t click here either.

What does work for Shark is his personality, though. While the other three members are often loud, constantly arguing about something and never really shutting up with their gibberish, Nanaue is a bit silly but relatively quiet, straight to the point, and considerate. Kinda like Drax the Destroyer from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

3) Deadshot

Image via Rocksteady Studios

Deadshot has the easiest gameplay for anyone who classifies themselves as a sharpshooter in these types of games. His proficiency is with pistols, assault rifles, and snipers, but his traversal ability of a jetpack puts extra emphasis on the latter. It allows Deadshot to always stay above enemies and to quickly change his position if needed, where he can set up for deadly shots (forgive me the pun).

It’s quite obvious that someone who describes themselves as “someone who never misses” leans heavily into sniping and focusing on critical strikes. While Deadshot mains may quickly become an overpowered sniper or rifler, he hardly offers anything else. His mechanics are smooth, and satisfying, but he hardly brings anything else to the table that’s at least partly interesting. His personality also leaves a lot to be desired. He’s just as neutral and blank as one could be.

2) Harley Quinn

Swinging in. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Harley is a difficult one, as she’s sure to take different places in every player’s rankings. She specializes in close to mid-range combat, with pistols, SMGs, and grenades being her main tools. These actually work quite well with Harley’s traversal mechanic, which comes in the form of the grappling hook. It allows her to stay in the air all the time and constantly switch positions, however, personally something feels odd and clunky about it, and it never grew on me.

Ultimately, Harley’s gameplay is the most flexible, but it’s undoubtedly the strongest when used in mid-range combat to finish off enemies with her baseball bat. While this is fun in theory, it’s not my cup of tea, and the lack of polish in her combat makes her feel sluggish to play. But, if you’re into Harley’s quirky and bizarre sense of humor and experimental gameplay, you’ll fall in love in no time.

1) Captain Boomerang

Follow the boomerang! Image via Rocksteady Studios

When I first experienced Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, I didn’t think an Aussie Flash villain would become my favorite character to play as, especially with a maniac, assassin, and a Shark-like demigod in the team. But Captain Boomerang has done it.

His explosive and versatile gameplay allows you to pick the direction you want, with his weapons being SMGs, snipers, and shotguns. But, the standout element of the antihero’s kit is his boomerang. It’s actually an achievement on its own to have Captain Boomerang use his signature weapon in the game, though, it’s different than you’d expect. He uses boomerangs to swiftly reposition as he can teleport to the boomerang’s position, allowing for sweet flanks and all-in charges.

Boomerang isn’t a beefy character, so harvesting your shields to stay alive is compulsory, but it’s also just pure fun. His explosive and dynamic gameplay allow you to wreak havoc everywhere you go, with the swift traversal and mid-range weapons feeling like a match made in heaven. Oh, and he has that stereotypical loud Australian personality, which I personally dig.