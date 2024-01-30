Category:
How to recharge shields in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Keep your guard and shield up.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Jan 30, 2024
In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, there are many other enemies to kill than only the members of the superhero group. During your journey, you will meet a plethora of Brainac’s minions, and to efficiently move through the story, you will have to replenish your shields.

Like in most action shooter games, the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is chaotic and swarming with different enemies. Various aliens will try their best to take you down, and as you progress through the story, their strength will only go up. Therefore, it’s best to keep your shield recharged as much as possible. While it’s not that hard to do, it’s easy to forget how to keep it charged at all times. But, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How to recharge your shield in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The mechanic of recharging shields becomes available relatively quickly in the game. It’s actually called “Shield Harvesting,” and requires you to finish enemies with melee attacks when they hit a specific state in combat.

First, shoot them in the legs to make them enter a “Shield Harvestable state.” Once in this state, they will burn with blue-colored flames, and you need to attack them with melee attacks, replenishing your personal Shield.

Obviously, sometimes it’s not possible to shoot enemies in the legs, especially if you’re above them, which is common in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as the majority of the game takes place in Metropolis. But, keep in mind this mechanic, as it’s extremely helpful, especially during demanding boss battles.

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.