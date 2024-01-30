How to recharge shields in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, there are many other enemies to kill than only the members of the superhero group. During your journey, you will meet a plethora of Brainac’s minions, and to efficiently move through the story, you will have to replenish your shields.

Like in most action shooter games, the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is chaotic and swarming with different enemies. Various aliens will try their best to take you down, and as you progress through the story, their strength will only go up. Therefore, it’s best to keep your shield recharged as much as possible. While it’s not that hard to do, it’s easy to forget how to keep it charged at all times. But, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

How to recharge your shield in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Don’t be sitting without a shield all day, otherwise you’ll die quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The mechanic of recharging shields becomes available relatively quickly in the game. It’s actually called “Shield Harvesting,” and requires you to finish enemies with melee attacks when they hit a specific state in combat.

First, shoot them in the legs to make them enter a “Shield Harvestable state.” Once in this state, they will burn with blue-colored flames, and you need to attack them with melee attacks, replenishing your personal Shield.

The mechanic itself couldn’t have been easier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Obviously, sometimes it’s not possible to shoot enemies in the legs, especially if you’re above them, which is common in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, as the majority of the game takes place in Metropolis. But, keep in mind this mechanic, as it’s extremely helpful, especially during demanding boss battles.