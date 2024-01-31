All skins and outfits in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is here and while there is still plenty more cosmetic content to come, the game already has plenty of looks for players to try out.

With four playable characters, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang don’t have to stay with the boring outfits you know from the trailers. There’s a lot more to spice things up. Below you will find a list of all the outfits currently in the game for these characters, with more expected to be added over time.

All Harley Quinn skins in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fugitive

Prison attire. Screenshot via Rocksteady

This look is the first you’ll get during your adventures through Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and shows Harley donning her Arkham prison outfit.

Task Force X

The look you’ll remember. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Once you can change your look in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the Task Force X skin will become available. It gives Harley the look you’re probably familiar with from the trailers.

Classic

A blast from the past. Screenshot via Rocksteady

This outfit for Harley will provide plenty of nostalgia for longtime DC fans as it is modeled after her appearance in Batman: The Animated Series. You can get this outfit for pre-ordering the game.

Justice Losers

That’s not Wonder Woman. Screenshot via Rocksteady

If you purchased the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League then you’ll get the Justice Losers look for Harley that sees her model Wonder Woman.

Rogue

Sony has you covered. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Harley’s Rogue look is similar to Task Force X but with a slight spin. It is by far one of her best outfits, but for now, it’s only available to those who pre-order on PlayStation.

All King Shark skins in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fugitive

The most boring outfits there are. Screenshot via Rocksteady

The fugitive outfit for King Shark is the first you get to play using in the game and looks the same as Harley’s and the other characters, simply being an Arkham prison jumpsuit.

Task Force X

The king of sharks. Screenshot via Rocksteady

King Shark’s Task Force X look appears very similar to his Fugitive outfit but instead of the prison pants he has green pants and a belt.

Classic

Some things should be left in the past. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Classic King Shark is one of the funniest-looking outfits in the game as the character dons a swimming outfit that is exactly how he first showed up in DC Comics. This is available for those who pre-order the game.

Justice Losers

The hero that DC fans needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

King Shark gets the Superman treatment in his Justice Losers outfit donning the iconic spandex suit and red cape. Yes, this is as epic as it sounds, but it’s only available for those who buy the deluxe edition.

Rogue

A shark with a jacket. Screenshot via Rocksteady

If you’re a PlayStation gamer then you can get the Rogue look for King Shark as a pre-order bonus and this gives the giant sea creature a sweet jacket to rock.

All Deadshot skins in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fugitive

Before the breakout. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Deadshot’s Fugitive outfit is very similar to other characters with a white top and orange pants. You’re going to want to swap out of this as soon as you can.

Task Force X

A powerful outfit. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Task Force X gives Deadshot the masked persona we all know and love. This is a look that modernizes the character but also is without a doubt the hitman in question.

Classic

The human time machine. Screenshot via Rocksteady

With its comic book origins, the Classic Deadshot look has the character boasting a robotic red, yellow, and silver outfit. It does seem a little goofy but is perfect for longtime fans of the character. You’ll need to have pre-ordered to get this look.

Justice Losers

I’m Batman. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Deadshot gets to be Batman with his Justice Losers outfit and it’s truly epic. It doesn’t get better than the Batsuit decked out in red with cannons on the arms, but you can only get this look if you purchased the Deluxe Edition.

Rogue

Silver is just cooler. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Another pre-order exclusive this time just for PlayStation gamers, Deadshot’s Rogue outfit is similar to the Task Force X look, but with some minor changes.

All Captain Boomerang skins in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fugitive

Back in Arkham. Screenshot via Rocksteady

You’ve probably got the idea at this point but all of the Fugitive outfits follow the same trend. A white top with orange pants.

Task Force X

Lots of pockets. Image via Rocksteady Studios

The Task Force X look for Captain Boomerang is probably how you imagine the character when thinking back to what we’ve seen in promotional material for the game. Nothing special to report here.

Classic

We know what you’re thinking. Screenshot via Rocksteady

If you pre-order Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League you will get these extremely weird Classic Captain Boomerang look that brings back the nightmare-fueled blue outfit from his comic origins.

Justice Losers

Gotta go fast. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Those who bought the Deluxe Edition can get the Justice Losers look for Captain Boomerang which adopts much of The Flash’s armor but with the character’s distinctive trenchcoat on top.

Rogue

He’s a cowboy. Screenshot via Rocksteady

Captain Boomberang’s Rogue outfit puts a country western-style spin on the Task Force X look. You can get this if you pre-ordered the game on PlayStation.