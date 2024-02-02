How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Care Packages are a daily reward in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League designed to keep you coming back for more, so let’s show you how to get them and how to ka-pow your rewards for an upgrade.

The city of Metropolis is not only filled with bosses in the form of heroes turned villains, but it’s also rife with unlockable skins and outfits, as well as extremely handy Care Packages.

These Care Packages are just one of the many ways Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wants you to return to the crime-filled city—not just to achieve the max level in the game. You definitely need to be acquiring one of these each day, as well as improving them.

How to get Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Sorry, it wouldn’t stop droning on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can obtain a daily Care Package by shooting down one of Brainiac’s drones in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

If you’ve not picked one off yet, here’s a swift set of instructions to make your life easier:

They’re much easier to spot if you’re on top of buildings and generally higher up in the city, so get yourself more vertical. Look out for a Drone-like machine traveling around in the air with a purple hue. Fire at the drone with a ranged weapon until its health is fully depleted. Once you’ve done that, it will drop an array of goodies. Suicide Squad will also inform you that you’ve achieved a “Carrier-Drone Kill,” and say that “Care Packages” progress has begun.

Bringing down the drones themselves shouldn’t be the skin off your back as they don’t zigzag or move very fast, so a concentrated burst of fire should do the trick.

How to get better Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Is that all you got? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To improve your Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Care Package rewards, you need to rescue citizens in peril.

While you could settle for the most basic Care Package reward, where’s the fun in that?

Doing so will allow you to improve the quality of your Care package, ergo, increasing the rarity of your rewards for the betterment of your gear and resources. Expect to receive increased quantities and higher rarity versions of weapons, resources for crafting, and more.

This will allow you to make the best characters in Suicide Squad even stronger.