YouTube to host first interactive gaming livestream event on the platform

You, your favorite streamer, and thousands of others will embark on an epic journey.

YouTube: Game On, a new gaming livestream event, will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 27. The event is set to be one of the biggest gaming specials YouTube has ever organized with more than 60 content creators invited.

During YouTube: Game On, fans will get to play alongside their favorite YouTube personalities via the event’s voting mechanics. The interactive event will allow fans to decide how the stream will play out and what will happen next.

From Fortnite to Fall Guys, the invitees will go on adventures in a plethora of games, celebrating the diversity of gaming content on YouTube. The event will be streamed in multiple languages simultaneously, meaning the polls will feature gamers from all parts of the world.

When will YouTube: Game On start?

YouTube: Game On will go live on Aug. 27 at 3pm CT. The length of the event is currently unknown since fans will also influence it with their choices throughout the stream. The event’s segments and schedule are likely to be announced before its air date.

Who will be in the YouTube: Game On interactive gaming stream event?

More than 60 content creators will be featured in YouTube: Game On. Some of the more notable names in the event are as follows:

Ali A

AyChristine

Bazerk

Caylus

Chica

CouRage

Dream

EddieVR

EyStream

Felipe Kwebbelkop

Neto

GeorgeNotFound

Jake Fellman

Lachlan

Larray

LaurenzSide

LDShadowLady

Markiplier

MatPat

Muselk

Myth

Preston & Brianna

Sapnap

Sidemen

Slogo

SunlessKhan

Sykkuno

The Grumps

TommyInnit

Typical Gamer

Wirtual

More names will be announced before the event.

Which games will be featured in YouTube: Game On?

The invitees will be playing some of the most popular games in recent years on YouTube: Game On. While the game list can change before the event, the current version includes the titles below.

Among Us

Fall Guys

Fortnite

Free Fire

Friday Night Funkin’

Grand Theft Auto V

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 11

Poppy Playtime

Rocket League

Street Fighter 6

Trackmania

What segments will be on YouTube: Game On?

With viewers at the helm of YouTube: Game On, there will be multiple segments that will allow them to dictate the stream’s future. Fans will get to vote on horror segments with jump scares, or a Hot Ones challenge, hosted by Sean Evans, where invitees will be challenged to Street Fighter 6 and the defeated players will eat increasingly spicy chicken wings. Grandma and Gran-Poppy Playtime, another segment on the show, will have unsuspecting seniors try to be the last person standing in Poppy Playtime.

In addition to these three segments, there will be many more that will feature other popular games on the list above.

Which languages will be available on YouTube: Game On?

YouTube Game on will be streamed in five different languages, including English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. All will have a live chat and players from all streams will get to participate in the polls.