You can bid to hangout with Pokimane—if you’re willing to part with over $500K

CDawgVA’s annual charity auction is back, and it’s again proving there are plenty of people willing to pay with hundreds of thousands of dollars to meet their favorite streamer.

Take Pokimane’s entry, for example. Since the auction opened, people could bid for the chance to enjoy a gaming session with the stream queen—and it took only an hour for the bid to reach truly eye-watering levels. The high bid currently sits at $500,000. There have been a couple of noteworthy figures whose names have appeared in the bidding history, with FaZe Banks allegedly bidding $411,000, as well as bidders purporting to be everyone from Adin Ross to Dallas Mavericks owner and shark-for-television Mark Cuban.

the only time you can pay to play w/ me lmao https://t.co/X8PSsAOii3 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 15, 2024

Other items and experiences up for grabs include a gaming session with VTuber superstar Ironmouse, and Elden Ring poster signed by game director Hidetaka Miyazaki, and some other memorabilia from big-name streamers and YouTubers.

Proceeds from the charity auction go towards the Immune Deficiency Foundation. Last year, CDawgVA’s auction raised over $165,000, according to Tiltify. If this year’s bids are serious and the checks clear at the end of the event, that total would be completely eclipsed.

That “if” will probably be the big question at the end of the night, as it’s already clear there are people bidding specifically to sneak some hate speech and other nasty messages past Tiltify’s filters via their usernames. The obvious bad actors on other auction entries haven’t stopped CDawgVA himself from reacting with utter shock to the sky-high totals Pokimane’s gaming session has already reached, though.

WHAT THE FUCK IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/7Mn5RIfz6K — Connor (@CDawgVA) July 15, 2024

The streamed portion of the auction will take place on July 19 on the official CDawgVA Twitch channel, where the totals from the final bids will be revealed.

