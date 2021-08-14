XQc receives second Twitch ban in a month

He has not addressed the ban on yet on social media.

Twitch banned xQc from the platform again for yet-to-be-disclosed reasons. This is the second ban in the past month for Twitch’s most-watched streamer of 2021.

The platform previously banned xQc for just five hours on July 28 following a DMCA-related issue involving him watching coverage of the Olympics. He hasn’t explained the reason for his latest ban on social media yet.

Following his July 28 ban, xQc told his viewers that he was issuing a counterclaim to the one dished out to him regarding his broadcast that included the Olympics. In discussing the issue with his audience, he said that his broadcast was “transformative content” and labeled it as “fair use.” It is not yet clear if xQc’s current ban is related to his reported counterclaim.

His most recent stream started yesterday at 6:54pm and lasted close to 11 hours before ending at 5:45. During that broadcast, he streamed SCP: Secret Laboratory, Apex Legends, Jump King, and Valorant and spent two and a half hours in the Just Chatting category.

Tracking website streamerbans.com notes that this is his fifth ban on the platform since the website started keeping records in July 2019. His longest ban to date was seven days.