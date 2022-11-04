xQc loses it after Kai Cenat’s ‘play-by-play’ roast of his kiss that broke the internet

The internet went into a frenzy when xQc kissed Nyyxxii, a 23-year-old streamer and content creator from England, live on stream. More than 500,000 people have watched the clip of it happening so far.

It was just a fun little moment between them. But, it drew a lot of interest because xQc and Adept were spotted getting close to each other at TwitchCon despite breaking up recently.

xQc confirmed they’re not together, though.

Kai Cenat wasn’t interested in that. Instead, he was more interested in the kiss itself, particularly in terms of xQc’s technique, and he roasted it in a hilarious play-by-play.

After watching it for the first time during his stream on Nov. 3, Kai Cenat praised xQc for making a move with confidence. “I love the confidence,” he said. “Smooth criminal. I fucking love the confidence.”

However, Kai’s praise was short-lived.

He didn’t like the fact xQc stroked her hair at the start of the kiss and roasted him about it “xQc, why the fuck did you stroke her hair? What the fuck was that? Like, what was that about?” he said.

Kai said it to his own viewers rather than to xQc directly. But little did he know, xQc was watching his reaction on his own stream, and needless to say, he wasn’t impressed.

At first, xQc tried to explain why he did it—not that he needed to, but he felt the need to defend himself. “Because it’s hot. I love that. Girls love that… I think?” he said to his viewers. But after seeing Kai Cenat laughing and screaming about it, and playing it back repeatedly, he got a little riled up.

“What is this VOD review, man. This is like some play-by-play football shit!”

Kai Cenat must have sensed that he was rustling the juicer warlord’s feathers a little too much, because he toned things down a notch and ended his analysis with some praise.

“I’m proud of this guy right here, man. Chat, he did that so calmly,” he said.

At that point, xQc had already heard enough. “That’s enough of that. Wow, that was interesting,” he said as he closed Kai’s stream with an embarrassed look on his face.