xQc just ditched Myth’s big CoD tourney for more Twitch gambling and fans are getting worried

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel was supposed to take part in Ali “Myth” Kabbani’s Black Ops 2 tournament on Aug. 11 but ditched it to gamble on stream instead, leaving fans concerned.

xQc had agreed to join the likes of Blaustoise, Buddha, Deansocool, Jerma, Kalei, Masayoshi, Sykkuno, Symfuhny, and Valkyrae to turn Myth’s event into a grand spectacle. However, he bailed without letting them know.

“Dude, I just need a yes or a no,” Myth said to others while watching xQc stream slots. “Gambling, man. Do not get it fucking twisted. Do not gamble… for the love of god.”

The French-Canadian streamer has admitted to being addicted to gambling in the past. So, naturally, his fans were concerned about it, and they let that be known in his dedicated subreddit.

“The gambling is seriously getting out of hand,” said the user who started the thread. “xQc, get some help, my brother.” This prompted a wave of hundreds of comments and likes from worried fans.

“I can’t believe he ditched Myth and didn’t tell him he wasn’t coming,” said one. “Myth had his name in the title and everything.”

Quite a few agreed with the sentimentm based on responses.

“Turning on Twitch and seeing he’s yet again gambling is actually disappointing and sad at this point,” said another. “Ditching a tourney to gamble is literally degenerate.”

xQc’s sponsored gambling streams have been a huge talking point on Twitch since he started doing them again in May. Pressure is mounting on the Amazon-owned platform to ban them, although xQc thinks that’ll never happen.

However, considering he’s streamed slots for 170 hours so far in 2022—more than any game other than GTA V, his Twitch fandom is also concerned about what they believe is fast becoming a problematic habit.

And now that xQc’s mountainous ‘juicer army’ have seen him pull out of Myth’s tournament to gamble for hours without telling anyone, they’re sounding the alarms.