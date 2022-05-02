XQc reveals how much money he lost gambling in a month

XQc, one of the most popular streamers in the world, discussed his gambling addiction yesterday on a podcast with Pokimane. This came just days after telling his viewers that he has a problem with gambling.

Not only does xQc gamble in online casinos, but he also gambles in about every game he plays. Pokimane asked if the Canadian would be gambling if he wasn’t streaming, and he responded by telling her how much money he had lost in April.

“Yeah, I’m addicted, I lost $1.85 million this month,” xQc said.

During the podcast, Pokimane also told xQc that when he streams himself gambling, he negatively impacts his viewers, a statement that xQc agreed was a bad thing. The Canadian clarified that he is no longer taking gambling sponsorships, though.

Despite losing a lot of money in the past month, xQc is one of the biggest streamers in the world, having accrued more than 10.5 million followers on Twitch. He is the leader in peak viewers and average viewers, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

If you have a gambling problem, seek help from a professional and call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 or chat with helpline counselors at ncpgambling.org/chat.