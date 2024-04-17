Who is Sketch, streaming’s newest rising star?

There are plenty of faces that come and go in the streaming world, but none have picked up as much steam as Sketch, one of the fastest rising stars in the content creation scene.

The hilarious Twitch streamer might have only started his career in 2023, but he has exploded in popularity since his debut. Throughout the last year alone, Sketch has gained over 680 thousand new followers, has seen exponential growth in his hours streamed, and has been watched for over one million hours, according to Twitch Tracker.

Known for his straight-forward personality, funny one-liners, and iconic quotes that are now being used by celebrities and professional athletes around the world, the breakout star has become a huge name in the streaming world.

Meet Sketch, the Madden streamer turned superstar

Sketch is a relatively newer streamer that is known for his Madden gameplay, and is always seen wearing a Houston Texans jersey, his glasses, and a PC headset, no matter where he goes. He has a ton of classic quotes that have taken over social media, including the phrase, “What’s up, brother?”

Professional sports athletes have also been seen copying his mannerisms, such as his “Special teams, special plays, special players” quote that has been emulated by the likes of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, and Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam.

On a podcast with Bradley Martyn, Sketch revealed he started streaming Madden on TikTok, which is where he was able to build a modest fanbase. Eventually, he would begin dual-streaming on Twitch, where many of his viral clips would be found.

Since then, Sketch has collaborated with multiple big-name streamers and athletes, creating content with Jynxzi, Caseoh, Bradley Martyn, and Kai Cenat. He has also played Madden with former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, New York Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

How old is Sketch?

Although Sketch has not directly confirmed his age, he revealed on a dating show with Jynxzi that he was 25 years old. He was, however, relatively secretive about his age, and that could mean that he was not being completely truthful to maintain some level of privacy for his personal life. It is, however, a good estimate to place Sketch between 21-28 years old based on comments from him and his friends.

What is Sketch’s net worth?

Since Sketch has only been streaming for about a year, his net worth is hard to estimate from his recent growth on both TikTok and Twitch. There are also multiple other factors that could affect his net worth, including his various brand deals and the amount of subscribers that he currently has on Twitch.

