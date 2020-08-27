When does World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands expansion release?

Blizzard Entertainment showed off World of Warcraft’s next major expansion, Shadowlands, last year at BlizzCon 2019, leaving fans of the game anxious to explore the Realm of the Dead for the first time.

When players cross into the Realm of the Dead, they’ll be able to explore five new zones, including Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, Revendreth, and Maw—the last of which will feature a new trial area, the Tower of the Damned.

In the Shadowlands expansion, players can choose between one of four Covenants: the Kyrian, Night Fae, Venthyr, and Necrolords. Each Covenant will come with its own campaign, and as players level up, they’ll earn class-based abilities based on their chosen Covenant. Similarly, they’ll develop Soulbinds with Covenant members and will unlock access to the character’s traits and bonuses.

Additionally, Shadowlands will feature improved character customization and a new leveling system. Max-level characters will begin their journey through the Realm of the Dead at level 50 and will be able to work their way up to a new level cap of 60.

When does Shadowlands launch?

Following the debut of WoW‘s latest animated series Afterlives during Opening Night Live at gamescom, Blizzard officially announced that Shadowlands will launch on Oct. 27.

Fans of the game can pre-purchase the expansion from Blizzard’s store in three different bundles. The base edition costs $39.99, while the Heroic and Epic editions are $59.99 and $79.99, respectively.

Those who purchase the Heroic edition will receive a level-120 character boost, the Ensorcelled Everwyrm mount, and access to the Vestments of the Eternal Traveler transmogrification set. Players who buy the Epic edition will unlock the rewards from the Heroic edition plus an Anima Wyrmpling pet, a cosmetic weapon effect, and the Eternal Traveler’s Hearthstone.

The release date announcement came following months of testing that started with a closed alpha in April. On July 15, beta testing was made accessible to a larger base of players.