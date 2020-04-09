World of Warcraft Shadowlands alpha now live

The alpha version of the latest World of Warcraft expansion alpha is now available. Multiple Blizzard players received an email invitation today to test out the alpha of Shadowlands.

Blizzard released a dev post earlier this week where it gave multiple updates about the current development status of Shadowlands.

Players have started downloading and logging in to test out all of the upcoming updates, but the servers are offline right now. Blizzard hasn’t given an update on when the servers will go online, but fans who received access can download the alpha and prepare for it when the servers are up.

Looks like this weekend is going to be filled with a whooooole lot of TESTING! #warcraft #shadowlands #alpha pic.twitter.com/AUfCHcxzou — Warcraft Radio (@WarcraftRadio) April 9, 2020

Blizzard has introduced a revamped starting experience after the level squish to a max level of 60. Players will begin on an island called Exile’s Reach, where they’ll be put to the test before adventuring in the outer world. The developer also added new abilities via Covenant factions, which will be available for testing. The PvP scene might be back as well with the recent PvP Conquest Point changes.

Overall, the changes look good so far and the majority of the WoW community is hyped up for the upcoming expansion. Here’s the current contest up for testing:

The leveling zone Bastion.

The level cap is 53. A character can’t be tested higher than that at this time.

Dungeon tested is The Necrotic Wake.

The revamped starting experience is available to all characters.

The expansion is supposed to come out by the end of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, there might be a delay. Blizzard informed the community that it will keep fans posted regarding any possible delays for the upcoming WoW expansion.