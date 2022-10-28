When are the Streamy Awards 2022?

The 12th annual Streamy Awards announced nominees for their long list of categories, and you’ll recognize a lot of names by scrolling through the massive assortment of names and classifications.

With award season in full swing, it’s easy to get confused about which award ceremony is which and where to catch all of the shows.

As the name implies, the Streamy Awards are primarily focused on content creators and their efforts each year, and the show itself is put together by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. The goal of the program is to celebrate the efforts of online content creators.

There are a whopping 39 categories for the Streamy Awards with an additional seven that make up the Streamys Brand Awards. Among those nominated for various awards this year are popular faces like MrBeast, Ludwig, Kai Cenat, xQc, H3H3, and many others.

When do the Streamy Awards 2022 start?

The Streamy Awards will be broadcast on Dec. 4, but the start time of the broadcast has not yet been announced. Given that Dec. 4 is a Sunday, there are many possibilities for exactly when the show will begin.

As has been the case for many years now, the show will be broadcast live on YouTube, and you can watch by going to the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel. The Streamys are known for being the first award show dedicated to online video entertainment, and the ceremony itself will take place in Los Angeles.

👏 Congrats 2022 #streamy nominees! Check out the full list of noms, right here. 👇https://t.co/65FmNYOsRH



👀 who wins LIVE December 4th on @YouTube! 🏆 — Streamy Awards (@streamys) October 27, 2022

A full list of nominees and categories can be found on the show’s official website. This article will be updated to reflect the start time of the show as more details become available.