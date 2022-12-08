Well that was fast: Hasan set for return to Twitch after one-day ban

Twitch’s most prominent political commentator HasanAbi is no stranger to punishment by the platform. But this week, he was served with a ban that ended faster than some may have anticipated.

On Monday, Dec. 6, Hasan’s channel was taken down, and he quickly show fans screengrabs of exactly what he was being suspended for on Twitter. Showing an image that appeared to be his ban notice, Hasan said that Censored.TV CTO Ray Aguilar submitted a targeted DMCA strike against Hasan’s channel.

Hasan regularly views and provides commentary for politically charged content from a wide variety of sources, but apparently, his showing of a channel hosted by conservative political commentator Gavin McInnes wasn’t welcome.

While the suspension for not following copyright guidelines could have lasted longer, Hasan was unbanned after about 24 hours and he is expected to make a return to his stream this afternoon.

During his forced day off, the streamer, who is known for broadcasting more than most, admitted to being “very bored.” Despite taking an opportunity to work on his fitness game, he said that there was “nothing else going on,” leading him to boredom.

day 1 of being banned. i worked out. nothing else going on. i am very bored. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) December 7, 2022

Following his unban yesterday evening, Hasan didn’t go live, instead telling fans that he would be online today, presumably back to his regularly scheduled shenanigans. This was the fourth time that StreamerBans recorded an instance of Hasan’s channel being suspended, and the two prior to this week lasted seven days for using the word “cracker” in a racial context and for comments regarding the 9/11 terrorist attacks.