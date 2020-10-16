Tyler1 rages after glitch cost him a kill in League of Legends

Tyler1 showcased some of his signature raging during a recent League of Legends Livestream where he was cheated out of a kill due to a glitch in the game.

The streamer had approached a group of enemies at the first-tier bottom lane tower from behind, securing an initial kill on Zac before activating Mordekaiser’s ultimate ability Realm of Death on the nearby Ashe. Just prior to the streamer activating this, Ashe had taken a portal her support Bard had created for the two to escape into the river out of the lane.

What happened next was Ashe becoming locked in position as she was still under the effects of Realm of Death, however, she was outside of the area meaning Tyler1 could not do any damage to her. Understandably the streamer was not impressed with what had occurred.

After his team had lost the match, Tyler1 went back to review the clip from the game and see what had occurred. After watching it the streamer noted that Ashe was able to fire at his from outside the bounds of the ultimate ability while she was not in range for him to hit with his basic attacks.