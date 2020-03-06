TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled due to coronavirus

TwitchCon Amsterdam has been canceled due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.

The TwitchCon Twitter released a statement today explaining the “difficult decision” to cancel the event, which was scheduled for May 2 and 3. TwitchCon is making the “health and safety” of its community and employees its “top priority.”

“To say we’re disappointed you won’t be able to enjoy the show we’ve been building for you is a massive understatement,” according to the TwitchCon website. “But the health and safety of our community, employees, and everyone else who has a part in making TwitchCon happen is, as always, our top priority.”

Attendees who purchased tickets to the event will be issued a full refund. Those who purchased rooms through Twitch’s hotel block will also be able to cancel free of charge.

There’s no set date for when TwitchCon Amsterdam will return. But Twitch said it looks forward to hosting it “in the future.”

This is one of many events affected by the spread of the coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference was postponed after major titans of the industry, like Sony, Microsoft, Activision, and Blizzard, backed out. Pro players at the IEM Katowice playoffs and in the LCK played without a live audience. And a Riot event to showcase VALORANT gameplay to several pro players, streamers, and content creators was canceled because of the virus.