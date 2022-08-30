From CouRage to xQc, here's what people are saying.

The feud between Erind “Froste” Puka and 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag is setting the internet ablaze, at least in its streaming corner. Froste accused the organization of not paying him enough to cover rent and, at times, food, which led to a heated back and forth.

It sparked a fiery discussion on social media and streaming platforms. A lot of creators, some of which are affiliated with 100 Thieves, are sharing their thoughts on it.

Image via Nadeshot on Instagram and Screengrab via Froste on Twitch

Valkyrae: Froste has plenty to gain

Valkyrae said she was a bit out of the loop, despite being a 100 Thieves co-owner. However, she was skeptical about Froste’s claims and is waiting for more details to surface.

“I haven’t been able to see Nadeshot’s response to Froste’s accusations, but I did see Froste tweet that he has nothing to gain from this, which isn’t true. You gain exposure and clout, obviously,” she said. “I don’t know anything about their contracts, but I’m very, very curious about what Nadeshot said. Very curious!”

CouRage says accusations ‘hurt’

​​CouRage, a co-owner of 100 Thieves, was offended by the implications. “I take Froste’s attack on Matt’s character as an attack on my own as well as everyone at 100 Thieves for calling us predatory,” he said.

He also said the claims were a low blow: “Sharing great memories together on stream, gifting him thousands of dollars of subs, offering any YT help I can. It hurts.”

‘Shady’: Ludwig goes after 100 Thieves

Ludwig is a staunch supporter of content creator rights, and he believes if what Froste is saying about 100 Thieves taking a big chunk of his sponsorship revenue is true, it’s a bad look.

“95 percent of the negotiation from a sponsor would go to the organization, and five percent would be split between The Mob. So, five percent would be split among multiple people, I believe three creators, which is crazy to me,” he said.

Then, after someone said it was 85 percent, he added: “They got 85 percent? I find that ridiculous. I really don’t know how Nadeshot could justify ever taking 85 percent.”

He stressed the importance of organizations like 100 Thieves treating their employees like humans and ensuring they receive what they deserve, especially regarding fair pay.

“I don’t think reaching out to 18 or 19-year-olds who are popping off, who have zero experience in an industry, and throwing them an offer to get them to sign is good business,” he added.

“I think it’s shady, I think it’s disgusting, and I think it’s what’s been happening in esports for years. I think it’s shit. I think it’s embarrassing.”

Mizkif, Botez Sisters left skeptical

Mizkif and The Botez Sisters were skeptical about the whole thing.

After Mizkif told them Froste accused 100 Thieves of taking 95 percent of his sponsorship revenue, they said, “That sounds real suss! That doesn’t sound believable! Who would agree to that? That percentage is so high.”

Mizkif agreed. “I don’t even know if I could believe that!”

Myth points to his TSM signing

Myth didn’t pick a side. Instead, he mentioned how much The Mob members earned compared to him when he started with TSM. “The Mob got paid more than I did when I first signed to TSM,” he said.

“Nah, this ain’t to diss TSM. I agreed with the pay. I thought it was fair regarding my numbers,” he added.

“I took that fucking opportunity and milked it dry. Also, to note with this, staff that noticed the work I put in at TSM actually reworked my contract after my value went up.”

Froste dropped the bag, says NRG Chell

Chell sided with 100 Thieves by implying Froste didn’t make the most of the opportunity.

“It’s so crazy to me to see someone who made $60,000 in L.A on top of streaming and gaining a crazy amount of subs and donations from such a dedicated community not being grateful for it,” she said.

“I think everyone deserves a chance, but man does it hurt when they just throw it away,” she added. “In any situation, if you do not fight tooth and nail for your dreams, do you even really want it?”

xQc can only laugh

xQc didn’t dive into the specifics, but his reaction was priceless. He stumbled upon a clip of Froste reading a viewer’s comment saying he provided no truth to his claims, then simply burst out laughing.

There’s an interesting mixture of opinions among content creators. Some agree with Froste, others agree with Nadeshot and 100 Thieves, and a handful are neutral but skeptical about Froste’s claims.

The conversation will continue in coming days and weeks, especially as more details emerge. We’ll update this article with comments and reactions as they happen.