Twitch star xQc hints at possible MasterChef collaboration: ‘my people are talking to their people’

The ongoing DMCA strikes have resulted in a number of Twitch’s biggest names receiving bans from the streaming platform, but Twitch star xQc might find a way to continue watching copyright-protected content—more specifically MasterChef, the latest rising star of Twitch’s reaction genre.

Some of the platform’s biggest streamers have made it a recurring segment to react to the show. The attention has been enough to warrant a tweet and Twitter bio change from Chef Gordon Ramsey, the primary face of the show.

With ongoing DMCA takedowns, many regular viewers began to question the future of Master Chef on Twitch, with popular Twitch streamer Hasanabi saying the MasterChef meta was “over.”

However, in a recent Twitch stream on Jan. 8, xQc hinted at a possible collaboration with MasterChef that could allow the Canadian streamer to continue his viewing series on Twitch.

“I don’t want to get ahead of anything, I don’t want to get anybody’s hopes up, but I actually enjoy MasterChef a lot and my people are talking to their people,” xQc told his viewers. “There might be something cool with that. Maybe in the future, we’ll be able to watch some of it. We’ll see how it’s going to work, but it’s getting worked on.”

XQc is Twitch’s most popular streamer and was the most-watched Twitch streamer of both 2020 and 2021. The content creator accumulated 274.96 million hours watched, surpassing the runner-up, Brazilian streamer Gaules, by over 100 million watch hours.

Should the possible xQc and MasterChef collaboration on Twitch become a reality, the show could attract a huge new audience. For now, though, it will be a game of patience through this troublesome period of reactions on Twitch.