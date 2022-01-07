XQc was the most-watched Twitch streamer of 2021

Streaming star Félix “xQc” Lengyel did it again. Just like in 2020, he topped the charts as the most-watched content creator on Twitch.

It was not a close race, either. The Canadian hit 274.96 million hours watched, which is 100 million more than the runner-up, Brazilian streamer Gaules (165.39 million). These two were followed by Auronplay (121.14 million), Ibai (106.24 million), Coringa (100.15 million), Summit1g (92 million), shroud (85.68 million), Hasan (83.36 million), NICKMERCS (81.29 million), and TheGrefg (79.82 million). This data was collected by streaming analytics website Streams Charts.

Popular names such as TimTheTatman, who’s been streaming on YouTube since September 2021, Asmongold, and Spanish streamer Rubius finished 2020 in the last three spots of Stream Charts’ rankings but didn’t make it this time.

Compared to 2020, xQc saw his hours watched number increase by 78 percent, even though he spent 50 fewer hours live on broadcast. To beat Gaules in such a fashion is an incredible feat, given that the Brazilian streamer keeps his Twitch broadcast online on most days, having spent 352 days on air in 2021.

XQc has been streaming on Twitch since 2014, during his days as a professional Overwatch player. He became a full-time content creator in 2018 and stopped competing in 2019. Nowadays, he streams a variety of games but his favorite is Grand Theft Auto V or just spending time talking to his viewers.