TSM streamer Mayumi shares ‘disturbing’ texts from doorman who obtained her private info via apartment registry

TSM content creator and popular Twitch streamer Mayumi said she received a series of “disturbing” texts from a doorman at her apartment complex after he obtained her number through the building’s registry and continued to contact her after she asked him to delete her number.

In a post to Twitter earlier today, the streamer shared screenshots of text exchanges between her and the doorman, who initially approached her under the guise of simply welcoming her to the building. He later disclosed that he had obtained her contact information because she “seemed nice and charismatic” and wanted to get to know her. She then asked him to delete his number, but he would later continue to text her.

After receiving the initial texts, Mayumi tweeted a screenshot of the texts that included the doorman’s first name and photo, informing her followers of the situation. She continued to received messages from the doorman, who revealed he followed her streams and had seen her post on Twitter. She later erased the post after he asked her to but said the situation led her to feel unsafe.

“After all, anyone who knew where he worked would know where I live, and he had my private number that could have been easily leaked (though the number itself is a minor issue because I can change it, but that guy knows where I live),” Mayumi wrote. “Especially now, that a nearby apartment was robbed, I don’t feel safe living somewhere I can be so easily found.”

Mayumi said she also contacted the landlord and informed her of the situation. She initially asked to cancel her contract out of fear the doorman would retaliate by leaking her private information. The landlord later assured her the doorman had been fired and would “[never] set foot in the building again.”

The situation is the latest in a long line of similar incidents involving female Twitch streamers. In January, prolific Twitch streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae said she was forced to switch her Twitter profile to private after a stalker made “hundreds of accounts for months” to harass her.

Related: 100 Thieves streamer BrookeAB reveals she has been “targeted by a handful of online stalkers and abusers”

In the same month, another popular Twitch streamer JadeyAnh received a phone call from a stalker during a broadcast. He had spoofed her father’s phone number and threatened to kill him if she didn’t expose her body on stream.

“While streaming my ‘Dad’ called me,” JadeyAnh wrote. “When I picked up, a guy demanded that I must show my boobs on stream. He said if I refuse, he will slit my dad’s throat who, according to him, was lying tied up on the floor. He kept calling me horrible things and even dropped my address in order to terrify me even more.”

One of JadeyAnh’s moderators informed the streamer they had contacted her uncle, who confirmed her father to be safe. She was then able to hang up the phone and contact the police before later reaffirming her followers of her and her father’s safety.

Mayumi began her professional League of Legends career with INTZ in August 2019 as a substitute support at age 17 and remained with the Brazilian team until May 2020. She joined TSM in January as a streamer and content creator to help better represent the Brazilian League community.