Trainwrecks ‘leaks’ details for potential new platform to rival Twitch and YouTube

Would this even be sustainable?

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/Trainwreckstv

Trainwrecks is among the most vocal and opinionated streamers online, and since Twitch announced changes to its policies regarding gambling content, he has teased that he is working on making a substitute for the platform.

Last month, he announced that he was planning to make a platform “or team up with one,” and today, he “leaked” some information about what he has going on. Though he didn’t have a “full update” today, he teased the public with the potential subscription revenue split he seemingly has in the works.

“Will provide a full update in a day or two, but for now, I’ll leak one thing – partnered creator sub split, 95% creator, 5% company,” he said. “Fuck it, I’ll leak one more thing – we will have a bits equivalent & we won’t upcharge the viewer, you want to give $100 to your favorite creator, you should be charged ~$100 (you only pay the processing) – no more being charged $130 to get $100.”

Subscription revenue shares have been a hot-button topic for Twitch this fall after the platform announced plans to reduce the number of creators it gave a 70-30 split to and said it would also cap that rate to the first $100,000 a creator makes. The baseline subscription revenue split on the platform is 50-50. 

Having a 95-5 split would make Train’s platform comparable to Patreon, which isn’t known for its livestreaming capabilities. Even YouTube, which is currently Twitch’s biggest competitor in streaming, only offers a 70-30 split across all its revenue sources.

One of the primary concerns that Twitch expressed in making its decision to reduce the number of 70-30 splits it gives is the cost of maintaining and operating servers built for livestreaming. So if a livestreaming-oriented platform offered a 95-5 split, it would certainly be an ambitious venture. But if it were successful, it would completely shake up the industry as we know it.