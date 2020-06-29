TimTheTatman plans to “wait and see what happens” with Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban

TheTheTatman had an influx of questions from his viewers this morning about Dr Disrespect after the streamer was banned from Twitch late last week.

With no information being revealed by Twitch and Doc himself saying on Twitter that he’s unsure about the details of the ban, speculation has run rampant on social media—and some people have cited sources to suggest that they might know what’s going on. But Tim isn’t about all that.

While talking to his viewers this morning, Tim said he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban.

“Everyone keeps saying ‘sources,’ everyone,” he said. “Me personally, I don’t want to assume the worst, right? Obviously. So I am just going to wait and see what happens.”

Prior to someone relaying a report to Tim that Dr Disrespect’s ban is “serious enough that Doc’s streaming career is over,” Tim was peppered with questions from his viewers about some of the many conspiracy theories surrounding the Two-Time that for some reason involve Tim.

Without answering questions directly, Tim said when he’s read any Dr Disrespect speculation involving him, he’s happy that at least he can quickly determine whether those theories are true.

Responding to a specific conspiracy theory that’s surfaced indicating that Doc, as well as Tim and other streamers, could be starting their own streaming platform, Tim didn’t specifically say the news was true or false. But he strongly insinuated that those reports are fabricated by talking about how “lazy” he is personally. Using his laziness as his defense, Tim suggested that there’s no way he would want to try to start a streaming platform from scratch with other personalities.