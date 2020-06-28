Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

The streamer says Twitch has yet to inform him of the reason for the ban.

Popular Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect has broken the silence on his permanent ban from the livestreaming platform today in a new Twitter update addressed to his followers.

“Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision,” the streamer wrote. “Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch yesterday afternoon for an unknown reason. The platform issued a statement, saying it will take appropriate action when a streamer has “acted in violation of [its] Community Guidelines or Terms of Service” but failed to specify which section the streamer had violated.

Later in the day, Twitch began issuing refunds for Dr Disrespect’s subscribers, sending emails to users stating the money would appear in their bank statements within three to five business days. Dr Disrespect’s wife posted an Instagram Story thanking the streamer’s fan base, the “Champions Club,” for their support.

The streamer was previously banned in 2019 for bringing his camera crew into a bathroom at E3. The ban lasted for two weeks, and he later returned to streaming after the suspension ended.