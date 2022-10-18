Tight-lipped: There’s a reason Dr Disrespect won’t talk about DEADROP on YouTube

Champions Club members, have you been scratching your heads wondering why Dr Disrespect hasn’t been talking about his upcoming game, DEADROP, non-stop during his YouTube streams?

It’s a reasonable question considering how much time and how many resources the two-time has invested in its development. You’d think he’d flap his gums as much as possible to promote it.

But, it turns out the two-time has a reasonable answer.

Image via Midnight Society

Dr Disrespect opened up about it during his YouTube stream on Oct. 15 and said it’s because his stream is not the place for marketing it.

“Let’s let the marketing team let it unfold,” he said. “I can talk about it in every stream if you want me to, but sometimes it’s kind of fun to just let this one slide under a little bit and keep it as a surprise. I can’t say anything.”

The top YouTube streamer continued: “We’ve got to have some surprises for you so that the marketing guys can do their thing and have some fun, you know?”

However, the two-time didn’t want to disappoint fans who were still yearning for some kind of update, especially since the next reveal has been delayed.

Like an eagle tending to its hatchlings, he briefly touched on its development to appease them.

“What I will say is that we’re starting to make the transition into, like, I guess what you could say is a real FPS experience from a movement standpoint,” Dr Disrespect said. “What I mean by real is that we had the most basic bare-bone template, sort of the first pass on movement, right?

“Now we’re really starting to kind of take that to the next level.”

In addition to that, the Doc said they’re building on more “foundational stuff,” making the game more polished, and refining time-to-kill, which he confirmed will be “low.”

Image via Midnight Society

DEADROP is still in the relatively early stages of development, so an official release date hasn’t been confirmed. But, hype for the vertical extraction shooter is building—regardless of how often Dr Disrespect mentions it on stream.