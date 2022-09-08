The next reveal of Dr Disrespect, Midnight Society’s DEADROP battle royale has been delayed

Fans will need to wait a little longer before getting in on the snapshot test of Dr Disrespect’s battle royale title DEADROP, as the planned reveal has been delayed.

In a post today the developer Midnight Society shared a statement revealing it had been pushed back and now will be taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The reason for the change is said to be so the team can avoid crunch.

“The second snapshot (SS2) introduces some massive new gameplay systems that are foundational to the core of Deadrop’s experience,” the statement reads.

“We can’t wait to get it into the hands of our Variants and play it together, but waiting is exactly what we must do. “Today, after discussing the work remaining to get SS2 out the door to the quality bar that we demand for our community, it was clear it would only be possible if the team worked far beyond normal working hours.”

UPDATE: We're delaying the release of the second #DEADROP Snapshot to Tuesday, September 20. Here's why… pic.twitter.com/KWvPPKwg0h — Midnight Society (@12am) September 7, 2022

Continuing, the statement explains this is not the ethos of Midnight Society and they have no intention to ship an inferior product just to meet a deadline. With this extra time, SS2 is said to be getting the finished implementation of the “essential backend components” that are core to the gameplay, but also allowing the staff to get this done without leaving a healthy work cycle.

Dr Disrespect himself hasn’t commented on the delay yet.

For those eager to see more of Deadrop, this might be sad news, but the delay isn’t too long and Dr Disrespect fans can expect it to land before the end of the month.