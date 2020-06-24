Streamers blackout their Twitch channels to protest sexual misconduct

Streamers are blacking out their channels to stand up against Twitch's repeated failure to address sexual harassment and assault.

Over the past couple of days, more than 200 allegations have been raised against high-profile influencers in esports and on Twitch. As an act of solidarity with those who are seeking justice and change on the platform, streamers and content creators participating in the Twitch Blackout movement won’t host their normally-scheduled livestreams today.

Earlier this week, Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmet Shear released a statement addressing the ongoing situation. In the statement, which was sent to Twitch employees and posted on Twitter, Shear acknowledged that many Twitch partners and affiliates have recently been named in sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault allegations.

As announced on stream, GDQ Hotfix is cancelling tomorrow night's planned show to support #TWITCHBLACKOUT. We call upon Twitch to make the changes needed to make the platform safe and welcoming.



Believe and protect victims of harassment and abuse. — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) June 24, 2020

“We are looking into all the incidents and will be taking action and cooperating with law enforcement,” Shear said. “Actions may include banning, removing partnerships, or removing people from promotional opportunities and activations if we have concerns based on credible accusations and their historical behavior on Twitch.”

The official Twitch Twitter account also released a statement, which concluded with, “we’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone.”

Both statements were received with serious backlash. Many people came forward to point to Twitch’s hypocrisy and continuous refusal to take action against alleged predators on its platform. Many of those who have come forward about their past experiences accused the company of actively ignoring and dismissing accusations of sexual harassment against streamers.

I'm sick of being quiet. The CEO of @Twitch, @eshear, was asked in an All Hands meeting about partners using their platforms to abuse women- specifically using my case as an example. He chuckled, said "wow, the things that go on on our platform, can't really comment," & moved on. — ✨ Starling ✨ (@YourStarling) June 22, 2020

I was a VP at Twitch and I reported this to the relationship-owning VP, the head of HR, and the CEO. All assured me it would be handled. Next year he was in the same VIP space at the same Twitch event. I was told he was the VP’s uncle and an “important” initiative launch partner. https://t.co/LvkPxW43zR — Justin Wong (@JustinWong) June 22, 2020

I feel your intentions are genuine, but Twitch isn't structured to allow for solving deep-seated behaviorial problems.



I suggest involving experts. Business goals naturally override most other obligations. There is no shame in using external resources to help – it's smart. — Shannon (@ShannonZKiller) June 23, 2020

Although most responses to these posts have been critical of Twitch, a disturbing number of messages are targeted at those speaking out against sexual harassment. For example, trans streamer and member of the Twitch Safety Advisory Council, Steph “FerociouslySteph” Loehr, received dozens of hateful and anti-trans comments under her response to Twitch’s statement.

Thank you, Twitch~ — FerociouslySteph (@FerociouslyS) June 22, 2020

These comments, along with the hundreds of other dismissive and abusive comments under Twitch’s posts, speak to how endemic and accepted the presence of harassment and abuse can be in the esports and streaming communities. The Twitch Blackout movement is intended to draw attention to these issues.

As the deluge of allegations continues to pour in, some companies have taken action against employees who were accused of misconduct.

The Twitch Blackout movement is one more step in a much larger campaign to address the norms of sexual harassment and assault in the gaming community.